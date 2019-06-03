Mexico Warns of Retaliation for U.S. Tariffs -- Update

By Anthony Harrup

Mexico is weighing its options to respond to the threat of U.S. tariffs on all of its exports, including possible retaliation, but would rather convince the Trump administration that a negotiated solution is in the best interest of both countries, senior officials said Monday.

A high-level Mexican delegation led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is in Washington this week for meetings with U.S. officials to discuss ways of reaching an agreement after President Trump threatened a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports starting June 10 unless Mexico does more to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing its territory to reach the U.S. The tariffs would rise each month to reach 25% by October, Mr. Trump said.

Mexican Economy Minister Graciela Márquez said there are several roads that Mexico could take if the U.S. goes ahead with the tariffs. The first would be to resort to multilateral organizations such as the World Trade Organization, although she acknowledged that those processes are slow. The other is to hit back with tariffs on selected U.S. goods.

"We're evaluating those possibilities. We're getting prepared but we trust that diplomacy and actions to persuade and convince to maintain integration and trade relations will work," she said. "We don't want to use tariffs to damage value chains, or to damage the creation of jobs, or damage investment, rather we want free trade to prevail in North America."

Last year Mexico retaliated against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum with its own tariffs on $3 billion in imports from the U.S., including bourbon, pork and steel products. That dispute was settled with an agreement reached last month.

Mexican officials Monday that the threatened tariffs would hurt both countries, with effects on consumers and employment that go well beyond the direct monetary impact on Mexico's roughly $350 billion annual exports to the U.S.

With the integration of supply chains, some auto parts cross the border as many as eight times before a vehicle is finally assembled -- or four times from Mexico to the U.S., each of which would carry a 5% tariff, said Jesús Seade, Mexico's deputy foreign minister and chief trade negotiator.

"So the effect on prices for consumers will be much greater than 5%, or 10, or 20 or 25%," he said.

The imposition of tariffs would also place "an enormous boulder in the road" toward ratification of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement, which was negotiated last year to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"The right thing to do is to continue perfecting this integration, as we have been doing, renegotiating Nafta, which had good effects but 25 years later was pretty old, lacking in many things," he said. "And we came up with a very good agreement, one that President Trump himself has very much celebrated."

Mr. Seade said a tariff dispute could weaken the Mexican economy and possibly prompt more Mexicans to try to emigrate north -- the opposite effect on migration to what the Trump administration is seeking.

The Mexican government said it has stepped up efforts in southern Mexico to stem the flow of migrants, and has returned more than 80,000 migrants to their places of origin since December, mostly to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, at a significant financial cost to the government. Without those efforts, an additional quarter million migrants would reach the U.S. border this year, Mexico said.

As of May 29, Mexico had accepted the return since December of 8,835 migrants from the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings in U.S. courts, the government said, adding that 18,778 others are waiting in Mexico to present asylum requests at the U.S. border.

Mr. Ebrard, who said he plans to hold a preparatory meeting with Kevin McAleenan, acting Secretary of Homeland Security, rejected the idea of Mexico becoming a "safe third country" for migrants -- a designation that would oblige Central American migrants who arrive in Mexico to seek asylum there.

"We've said for some time that an agreement or treaty regarding a third safe country would not be acceptable to Mexico. So far they haven't proposed that to me," he said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has insisted that dialogue is the way to solve disputes, and that he wants to stay on friendly terms with the U.S. and Mr. Trump.

"We haven't just sat with our arms crossed," he said on Sunday of the migrant issue in Central America. "We aren't seeing the matter as if it was just a problem for Central America and the U.S., although Mexico is a country of migrants. Even so, we are not blaming others, we are helping to solve the problem," he added.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com