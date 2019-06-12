Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico accuses fashion house Carolina Herrera of cultural appropriation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 07:37pm EDT
Designer Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon, the newly named creative director of her label, are seen before presenting the Fall/Winter Women's 2018 show during New York Fashion Week

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government has called out fashion house Carolina Herrera for the "cultural appropriation" of indigenous patterns and textiles from Mexico in its latest collection.

The culture ministry said in a letter dated June 10 that the brand founded by Venezuela-born designer Herrera had used designs with meanings that were personal or specific to some families and communities.

The ruling party, the leftist National Regeneration Movement, has been planning legislation to protect indigenous communities from plagiarism and having their work used by others without receiving fair compensation.

The letter was addressed to Herrera, who gave up creative direction of the New York-based fashion house last year, and Creative Director Wes Gordon.

In it, the ministry demanded that Herrera "publicly explain on what basis it decided to make use of these cultural elements, whose origins are documented, and how this benefits the (Mexican) communities."

Representatives for Herrera, who has dressed U.S. first ladies and members of the British royal family, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Two of the six garments from the Resort 2020 Collection feature a traditional flower embroidery known as "istmo de Tehuantepec" and another two use a colorful "Saltillo Sarape" stripe pattern, the ministry noted.

"We feel obliged to draw attention to this and start a public conversation about an urgent matter that features on the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development," the letter said.

The fashion house described the collection as having "the playful and colorful mood of a Latin holiday."

The extent to which fashion designers have profited from incorporating cultural designs either without acknowledging their origins or fairly compensating communities has been a point of contention in recent years.

(Reporting by Diego Ore and Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49pBANCO DE MEXICO : "Safeguarding central bank independence", Javier Guzmán, Subgobernador del Banco de México (disponible sólo en inglés)
PU
07:37pMexico accuses fashion house Carolina Herrera of cultural appropriation
RE
07:36pJet.com falls by wayside as Walmart focuses on its website, online grocery
RE
07:24pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Finance is a Shield in Times of Natural Disaster
PU
07:14pDON BEYER : Beyer, Schweikert, Brown Introduce Bipartisan SEA FUEL Act To Boost Energy Security of U.S. Military
PU
07:14pUN UNITED NATIONS : Secretary-General Urges Protecting, Restoring Degraded Land in Message for World Day to Combat Desertification
PU
07:14pOil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls
RE
07:06pBrexit delay gives some relief to UK housing market - RICS
RE
06:43pCanada to boost aid for canola exporters as China dispute drags on -sources
RE
06:39pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Approves Emergency Fuel Waiver for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : raises full-year forecast, beats quarterly estimates
2AIRBUS SE : CFM wins blockbuster jet engine order from IndiGo - sources
3CARSALES.COM LTD : CARSALES COM : Strategic review of Stratton & FY19 results update Opens in a new Window
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
5CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS SA (A : CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06.12.19 - Compe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About