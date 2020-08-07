Log in
Mexico inflation rises to highest in 5 months, rate cut still seen

08/07/2020 | 11:46am EDT

MONTERREY, Mexico, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation in July rose to its highest level in five months, but seemingly keeping forecasts for the central bank to cut the key interest rate next week unchanged as the rise in consumer prices was in line with expectations.

Consumer prices rose 3.62% in the year through July, the highest since a reading of 3.7% in February, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Analysts had expected annual headline inflation of 3.61% in July, according to a Reuters poll.

"Despite the rise in annual inflation, we believe that Banxico will continue cutting its benchmark interest rate," Grupo Financiero Banorte said in an analyst note.

The Bank of Mexico, known locally as Banxico, cut the key rate by 50 basis points to 5.00% on June 25, citing worries about growth and an uncertain outlook as the coronavirus pandemic ravages Latin America's second-largest economy.

With the rate now at its lowest in nearly four years, all eyes are on Banxico's next monetary policy meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 13.

July inflation rose on the back of price increases in gasoline, gas, chicken and beer, the statistics agency said.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.85% in the year through July, also in line with forecasts.

Compared with the previous month, consumer prices in July rose 0.66%, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures. The core index rose 0.40% during the month. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Steve Orlofsky)

