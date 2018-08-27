Mexico minister says can't declare NAFTA victory yet
0
08/27/2018 | 03:12am CEST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Sunday that he couldn't yet declare victory in bilateral talks with the United States over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Earlier in the day, Guajardo said the two countries were "hours away" from squaring away their bilateral differences. The talks will continue on Sunday afternoon, the ministers said.
(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Chris Reese)