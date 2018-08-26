Log in
Mexico minister says in 'final hours' of bilateral NAFTA talks

08/26/2018 | 06:33pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo at a news conference in Mexico City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Sunday that bilateral negotiations with the United States about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) were in the "final hours."

Speaking as he arrived for talks at the U.S. Trade Representative's office, Guajardo said the negotiators would need at least a week to work with Canada, the third country in the trilateral trade pact, pushing any possible final deal into at least September.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States could reach a "big Trade Agreement" with Mexico soon as incoming Mexican trade negotiators signalled possible solutions to energy rules and a contentious U.S. "sunset clause" demand.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Paul Simao)

