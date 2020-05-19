WASHINGTON, May 19, 2020 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:
Mexico - COVID-19 Financial Access Development Policy Financing
IBRD Credit: US $1,000 million equivalent
Terms: Maturity = 14 years; Grace = 4.5 years
Project ID: P172863
Project Description: The operation supports the authorities' relief and recovery financial sector measures in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, please visit here.
