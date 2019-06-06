Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico offers to send national guard to southern border to stem migration: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - In talks with the United States, Mexico has offered to send up to 6,000 members of its national guard to secure its southern border with Guatemala in order to contain migrant flows, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

Mexico has sent a delegation of officials to Washington to try to avert U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose import tariffs on Mexican goods if the country does not do more to halt the flow of migrants to the United States.

During the talks, the United States proposed deporting undocumented Guatemalan migrants to Mexico as part of a deal, but there has been no agreement on this point, according to a Mexican source familiar with the process.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Susan Thomas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pAs Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
RE
05:39pTrump tariffs could sink Mexican peso to lowest point this year - analysts
RE
05:38pDRINKER BIDDLE & REATH LLP : New Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Petitions on Collated Steel Staples from China, Korea, and Taiwan
PU
05:33pAs Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
RE
05:23pPence says encouraged that Mexico is willing to do more on immigration
RE
05:23pVIA CHRISTI HOSPITALS WICHITA : AMG Via Christi Wichita area's first to offer innovative treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia
PU
05:21pWHITE HOUSE STANDS FIRM ON MONDAY DEADLINE FOR MEXICO TARIFFS : spokeswoman
RE
05:21pU.S. House panel chairman says he'll seek to block any tariffs on Mexico
RE
05:21pU.S. MULLS DELAYING THREATENED TARIFFS ON MEXICAN PRODUCTS : Bloomberg
RE
05:21pMEXICO OFFERS TO SEND NATIONAL GUARD TO SOUTHERN BORDER TO STEM MIGRATION : sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4APPLE : JPMorgan to shutter its smartphone bank account a year after nationwide launch
5GVC HOLDINGS : GVC : dealt bloody nose as investors rebel against remuneration report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About