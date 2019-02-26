Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico president seeks investigation of losses at Pemex plants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Pemex logo is pictured during the 80th anniversary of the expropriation of Mexico's oil industry in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's president said on Tuesday his government would push for an investigation into the hundreds of millions of dollars squandered by state oil company Pemex after its purchase of two struggling fertilizer plants during the previous administration.

A report by the Federal Audit Office last week said that Pemex burned through $665 million at its fertilizer unit in 2017 after purchasing the plants in 2013 and 2016 that became a major burden for the cash-strapped firm.

Pemex is highly indebted and last month suffered a downgrade to its credit rating, which triggered concern at the central bank and has put pressure on the peso currency.

Both plants had once belonged to Pemex before being privatized in the 1990s by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which long dominated Mexican politics and handed over power to Lopez Obrador in December.

The first plant, ProAgro, was not operational when Pemex bought it back for $475 million. In spite of three attempts to revive it, the facility was still not up and running this year, according to the report by the audit office. The second plant, Fertinal, operated well below capacity, the report said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who handed the PRI a crushing defeat in last July's presidential election, told his regular morning news conference the plants had been turned into "junk" and that his government had an obligation to act.

"In all these cases we're going to present complaints so that we're not accomplices," Lopez Obrador said after being asked about several cases of public money being wasted.

He said it would be up to the attorney general's office to investigate the complaint.

Lopez Obrador has pledged to revive Pemex and he told the news conference his government would weed out employees who were "not helping" there and in other parts of the public sector.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Alistair Bell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58pWith OPEC likely to ignore Trump, oil prices stabilise
RE
12:57pKey Takeaways From Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Senate Testimony
DJ
12:57pKey Takeaways From Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Senate Testimony
DJ
12:55pWith OPEC likely to ignore Trump, oil prices stabilize
RE
12:55pAT&T defeats U.S. in merger fight to buy Time Warner
RE
12:55pPowerGuard Launches Ground-breaking Residential Solar Protection Program for Dealers and Installers
SE
12:51pWith OPEC likely to ignore Trump, oil prices stabilize
RE
12:43pUK government sees businesses, individuals unready for no-deal Brexit
RE
12:37pTreasurys Strengthen After Powell Remarks
DJ
12:34pSenators say will support Judiciary panel if it looks into drug patents
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
5HOME DEPOT (THE) : 'COLD, SNOWY, WET': Home Depot suffers as winter hits house makeovers

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.