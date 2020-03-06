Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico reports its sixth case of coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 10:11pm EST

Mexican authorities on Friday said they have identified a sixth person infected with coronavirus, a 71 year-old man in the State of Mexico who recently travelled to northern Italy.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the man, who suffers from hypertension, arrived in Mexico in "grave condition" and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Lopez-Gatell said two of the man's family members have been tested to check for the infection, with the results still awaited.

Globally the outbreak has led to over 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness and killed more than 3,400 people across over 90 nations, leading to massive worldwide economic disruption.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aChina January-February exports tumble, imports slow as coronavirus batters trade and business
RE
01:41aSouth Korea's coronavirus cases rise to 6,767 with most cases traced to church
RE
01:41aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
01:38aEthiopian draft report blames Boeing for 737 MAX plane crash - sources
RE
01:37aChina's January-February trade surplus with U.S. falls to $25.37 billion
RE
01:37aETHIOPIAN DRAFT REPORT BLAMES BOEING FOR 737 MAX PLANE CRASH : sources
RE
01:35aChina's Exports Plunge Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
DJ
01:33aSTEWART SHOPS : Adds a Supercharging Station in Chestertown!
PU
01:22aChina January-February iron ore imports rise on firm demand despite virus disruption
RE
12:55aAfghanistan's confirmed coronavirus cases rises to four - health ministry spokesman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Factbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Wolfpack Brands Corporation Announces Name Change to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp."
4AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
5BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. - NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group