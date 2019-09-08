Log in
Mexico's 2020 Budget Bill Seeks Small Spending Increase

09/08/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

By Juan Montes and Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent to Congress his budget proposal for 2020, calling for a slight increase in spending while keeping his word not to increase taxes.

The budget was closely watched by analysts and investors to see if the nationalist president would stick to the fiscal discipline that marked this year's budget, particularly in the current environment of low economic growth, increasing international headwinds and volatile oil prices.

Mr. López Obrador's second budget plan since taking office in December calls for a fiscal deficit equal to 2.6% of the country's gross domestic product, but a surplus excluding debt payments of 0.7% of GDP.

Mexico's government is asking Congress to increase spending by 0.8% in real terms next year from the budget approved for 2019, to around $312 billion, while revenue is expected to rise 0.4%. The government expects the economy to expand between 1.5% and 2.5% next year, with annual inflation at 3%.

The government's top spending priorities for next year are Mr. López Obrador's flagship social programs, including scholarships for young apprentices and stipends for the elderly, the country's newly created National Guard to tackle rising crime and investment at the state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos to revert declining oil output.

The budget includes about $4.4 billion to support Pemex, with $2.3 billion in new funds and $2.1 billion in tax breaks, said Finance Minister Arturo Herrera in a speech at Mexico's lower house.

Mr. Herrera said the money earmarked for social programs will be broadly unchanged compared with this year -- a sign that the government is favoring budget discipline.

"The 2020 budget aims to achieve macroeconomic stability and financial certainty," he said in delivering the proposal to legislators.

Congress is expected to pass the budget with only minor changes as Mr. López Obrador's Morena party has a majority in both houses.

The lower house and the Senate both have to pass the budget's revenue side by the end of October. The spending side only needs to pass the lower house, which has until mid-November to approve it.

Write to Juan Montes at juan.montes@wsj.com and Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

