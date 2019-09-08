Mexico's 2020 Budget Bill Seeks Small Spending Increase -- Update

By Juan Montes and Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent to Congress his budget proposal for 2020, calling for a slight increase in spending while keeping his word not to increase taxes.

The budget was closely watched by analysts and investors to see if the nationalist president would stick to the fiscal discipline that marked this year's budget, particularly in the current environment of low economic growth, increasing international headwinds and volatile oil prices.

Mr. López Obrador's second budget plan since taking office in December calls for a fiscal deficit equal to 2.6% of the country's gross domestic product, but a surplus excluding debt payments of 0.7% of GDP.

Mexico's government is asking Congress to increase spending by 0.8% in real terms next year from the budget approved for 2019, to around $312 billion, while revenue is expected to rise 0.4%. The government expects the economy to expand between 1.5% and 2.5% next year, with annual inflation at 3%.

The government's top spending priorities for next year are Mr. López Obrador's flagship social programs, including scholarships for young apprentices and stipends for the elderly, the country's newly created National Guard to tackle rising crime and investment at the state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos to revert declining oil output.

The budget includes about $4.4 billion to support Pemex, with $2.3 billion in new funds and $2.1 billion in tax breaks, said Finance Minister Arturo Herrera in a speech at Mexico's lower house.

Mr. Herrera said the money earmarked for social programs will be broadly unchanged compared with this year -- a sign that the government is favoring budget discipline. The government aims to increase tax collections through efficiencies and efforts against tax evasion, he added.

"The 2020 budget aims to achieve macroeconomic stability and financial certainty," he said in delivering the proposal to legislators.

The primary surplus target of 0.7% of GDP seems more achievable than the 1.3% that the government had considered earlier, said Benito Berber, chief Latin America economist at Natixis.

"The budget for 2020 signals overall prudence from the part of the government," he said.

However, some said the economic outlook for next year was too optimistic.

"How can the economy grow 2% in 2020 when they are cutting public investments at the same time? I don't see how," said Macario Schettino, an economist with the Tecnologico de Monterrey university.

Mr. Schettino also said the oil production expected for next year -- 1.95 million barrels a day compared with the current 1.7 million -- is unrealistic.

Congress is expected to pass the budget with only minor changes as Mr. López Obrador's Morena party has a majority in both houses.

The lower house and the Senate both have to pass the budget's revenue side by the end of October. The spending side only needs to pass the lower house, which has until mid-November to approve it.

The 2020 budget comes at a difficult moment for Mexico's economy, which barely grew in the first half of this year, raising doubts about the effectiveness of Mr. López Obrador's formula to reverse decades of anemic growth.

He campaigned on promises that the economy would grow 4% a year by ending corruption and giving the state a bigger role in promoting economic activity, especially in the energy sector.

But GDP contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of this year and was flat in the second, dragged down by sluggish investment and budget spending delays typical in the first year of a government administration. Investors have also been discouraged by Mr. López Obrador's decision to cancel a $13 billion airport project in the capital city.

In recent weeks, though, Mr. López Obrador settled a dispute with several energy firms over natural-gas pipelines contracts. And some of his top advisers are trying to persuade him to resume oil block auctions for private firms and joint ventures between Pemex and private partners, people with knowledge of the situation have said.

The protracted trade dispute between the U.S. and China has added to uncertainty. Oil prices are expected to remain pressured by trade tensions and growing signs of a global economic slowdown.

Mexico, the world's 10th largest crude-oil producer, expects oil prices to average $49 a barrel next year, down from the $55 used in drawing up this year's budget and from the current price of Mexican crude of $57.

The 2020 budget earmarks some $13 billion for social programs and grants for students. The $8 billion oil refinery being built in Mr. López Obrador's home state of Tabasco received about $2.1 billion.

