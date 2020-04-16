Mexico's Central Bank Rebuffs President on Early Money Transfer

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- The Bank of Mexico on Thursday rejected a proposal by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was hoping for an advance on money the central bank makes from the depreciation of the Mexican peso.

In years when the peso weakens against the U.S. dollar, the central bank makes money on the country's foreign reserves, which currently stand at $185.6 billion.

The Bank of Mexico transferred about $17 billion to the government in 2017, and $13.6 billion in 2016, following peso losses the previous years.

Any money that the Bank of Mexico has left over from its operations is by law transferred to the treasury as extraordinary revenue, since the bank is a nonprofit institution. The bank applies some of the money it makes to its capital reserves and to protect against the opposite impact from any appreciation of the peso.

Central bank transfers to the treasury are made in April of the following year.

"According to the rules it's April, but we could look for a mechanism to bring forward the payment, or part of it," Mr. López Obrador said at his morning news conference, ahead of a meeting with central bank officials.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the central bank said Gov. Alejandro Díaz de León and Mr. López Obrador discussed the current economic situation and areas of coordination among financial authorities, butt the bank "stressed the importance of following procedure and timetables" regarding transfers to the treasury.

Mr. López Obrador said in a tweet that he reiterated his respect for the central bank's autonomy.

The peso has depreciated about 22% so far this year, hammered by fallout from the coronavirus crisis, trading Thursday around 24.22 to the U.S. dollar.

Mr. López Obrador, who is leftist in his social-spending policies but conservative when it comes to fiscal discipline, has rejected suggestions the government borrow money for countercyclical measures in the face of an expected recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather, his administration plans to use money in budget stabilization funds and other savings to cover a revenue shortfall. "The commitment is that we come through this crisis without indebting Mexico," Mr. López Obrador said Thursday.

Even without major countercyclical measures, Mexico will emerge from the recession with a higher debt load, said Charles Seville, co-head of Americas sovereign ratings at Fitch Ratings. Fitch cut Mexico's credit rating to BBB- from BBB on Wednesday, citing expectations of a sharp recession.

While the view is that developed markets have no alternative other than to step in and rescue the economy, they have more capacity to respond than emerging markets, Mr. Seville said in a webinar on Latin American sovereigns.

Although Mexico hasn't unveiled a big fiscal package, it has taken measures such as help for small businesses and support through the banking system to extend credit to businesses in trouble, "and I'm sure that policy makers are looking at further options in the case that this downturn exceeds their previous projections," he added.

