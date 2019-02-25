Mexico's Economy Lost Steam in Fourth Quarter -- Update

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a decline in industrial output partly offset gains in services and agricultural production.

Gross domestic product in the October-December period expanded at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.2% from the third quarter, the National Statistics Institute said Monday.

Industrial output fell 1.2%, while services grew 0.7% and agricultural production expanded 2.2%.

The 0.2% increase was slightly smaller than the 0.3% preliminary estimate published at the end of January. It translates into an annualized growth rate of 1%, compared with 2.4% annualized growth in the previous quarter.

Compared with the year-earlier quarter, GDP expanded 1.7%, bringing full-year growth to 2.0%, compared with 2.1% in 2017.

Recent data suggest that the economic slowdown may be continuing into 2019, posing a challenge for the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office Dec. 1 pledging among other things to start reversing declining production at state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos.

Pemex's crude oil production fell 6.9% last year to 1.8 million barrels per day on average, and in January this year fell even further to just over 1.6 million barrels per day.

The government recently unveiled $5.2 billion in tax breaks and capital injections for Pemex after Fitch Ratings downgraded the company's debt, putting it within one notch of losing its investment grade. The plan aims to allow Pemex to step up drilling in existing oil fields without taking on more debt, although a number of analysts see the support as too little after years of underinvestment at the state company.

Mexico's principal retailers reported modest sales growth in January from a year earlier, while new-car sales registered their first increase in over 1 1/2 years.

Central bankers meeting earlier this month expressed concern about the impact on Mexico's growth of a global economic slowdown, as well as domestic problems such as gasoline shortages in January caused by a government crackdown on fuel theft, s trikes at export manufacturing plants in the border city of Matamoros, and railways that were blocked for several weeks by protesting teachers in Michoacán state.

All five central bank board members agreed that the outlook for growth had deteriorated.

"GDP growth in Mexico was admittedly modest in recent years, and we believe it is about to get worse," Goldman Sachs chief Latin America economist Alberto Ramos said in a note. "The projected deceleration of the U.S. economy may also weaken the thrust to activity from exports and foreign direct investment."

Mr. Ramos said the slowdown could lead the central bank to start preparing for interest-rate cuts in the second half of this year from the current restrictive 8.25%.

Capital Economics' Latin America economist Edward Glossop stuck to his above-consensus estimate of 2.5% economic growth for 2019, while acknowledging significant risk from industry weakness.

"One crumb of comfort is that stronger activity in consumer-facing sectors should still drive a pick-up in GDP growth this year," he said. "Inflation is falling sharply, which should boost real incomes and therefore consumer spending."

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com