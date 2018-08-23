Mexico's Economy Minister Downplays Chances of Nafta Deal Thursday

By Josh Zumbrun

WASHINGTON -- Mexico's economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo downplayed the chances of Mexico and the U.S. reaching a preliminary trade deal Thursday, saying that it's "better to have a good agreement than a fast agreement."

Mr. Guajardo spoke to reporters before heading into talks with the U.S. Trade Representative's office over bilateral issues between the U.S. and Mexico, as part of ongoing negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. and Mexican officials had hoped to have a deal as soon as Thursday but the two sides have yet to work out final details on rules governing the automobile trade in Nafta. Mr. Guajardo Thursday declined to address the remaining sticking points in the negotiations.

He said that the objective of the negotiators was still to "do our best to complete the agreement as soon as possible."

Asked if he still hoped to complete the negotiations in August, he said that doing so would be an "efficient timeline," without elaborating.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com