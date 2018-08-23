Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico's Economy Minister Downplays Chances of Nafta Deal Thursday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 10:28am EDT

By Josh Zumbrun

WASHINGTON -- Mexico's economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo downplayed the chances of Mexico and the U.S. reaching a preliminary trade deal Thursday, saying that it's "better to have a good agreement than a fast agreement."

Mr. Guajardo spoke to reporters before heading into talks with the U.S. Trade Representative's office over bilateral issues between the U.S. and Mexico, as part of ongoing negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.

U.S. and Mexican officials had hoped to have a deal as soon as Thursday but the two sides have yet to work out final details on rules governing the automobile trade in Nafta. Mr. Guajardo Thursday declined to address the remaining sticking points in the negotiations.

He said that the objective of the negotiators was still to "do our best to complete the agreement as soon as possible."

Asked if he still hoped to complete the negotiations in August, he said that doing so would be an "efficient timeline," without elaborating.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:47pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Small-scale horticulture project transforming lives in Kenya
PU
04:39pBritish Airways to suspend flights between London and Tehran
RE
04:38pEuro zone summer shutdown casts some clouds over growth - PMI
RE
04:38pU.S. Manufacturing PMI Falls in August as Business Activity Growth Slows
DJ
04:37pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in July 2018
PU
04:36pStronger Dollar, Fresh Tariffs Hurt Copper
DJ
04:29pDrop in U.S. jobless claims points to labour market strength
RE
04:28pMexico's Economy Minister Downplays Chances of Nafta Deal Thursday
DJ
04:25pUBS : ECB hawk Weidmann sees chances dimming of succeeding Draghi
RE
04:24pBritons living in EU could lose access to UK bank accounts in no-deal Brexit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4SEMPERIT AG HOLDING : SEMPERIT : with strong increase in operating results, but considerable one-off effects i..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – August 23, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.