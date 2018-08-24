Mexico's Economy Minister Plays Down Chances of Nafta Deal Thursday -- 3rd Update

By Josh Zumbrun

WASHINGTON -- U.S. and Mexican officials played down the chances of the two countries imminently reaching a trade deal but said they had made advances in the negotiations.

Those advances centered on rules for car makers unable to meet stricter regional requirements on manufacturing content, people familiar with the matter said.

Mexico's chief trade negotiator, Ildefonso Guajardo, said "progress has been made" in bilateral talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, but that they may need to continue over the weekend and into next week.

"Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," he said.

Both sides expressed hope the U.S. and Mexico can hammer out their differences in coming days to allow enough time for Canada to re-enter the talks later next week and clear remaining issues.

"We need to have engagement with Canada and the only way it can happen is if we continue into next week," Mr. Guajardo said Thursday afternoon.

A deal isn't imminent, one U.S. official said. Trade negotiators had said they hoped to have a deal as soon as Thursday, but the two sides have yet to work out final details on rules governing the automobile trade in Nafta.

Negotiators face an informal deadline at the end of this month if they want to avoid complications from Mexico's political transition.

Mexico will swear in Andrés Manuel López Obrador as president on Dec. 1, and U.S. law calls for a three-month period after a deal is reached before Congress can ratify it. If negotiations are completed next week, the deal could be formally signed in late November at the earliest. If talks extend into September, Mr. López Obrador would have to sign the deal, and would likely want a bigger say in what he would be signing.

Mr. Guajardo declined to provide details on the sticking points in the talks, but people close to the talks said trade officials were discussing increased requirements for how much of an auto must be manufactured in North America for it to be imported free of tariffs.

Both sides have agreed, for instance, to raise the amount of a car that has to be manufactured within North America to 75% from a current 62.5%, according to people close to the talks, and boost the percentage of a vehicle that comes from factories that pay higher wages -- a move aimed at preventing more jobs from going from the U.S. and Canada to lower-wage Mexico.

A thornier problem, say people close to the talks, is what to do if manufacturers in the region can't meet higher requirements. One proposal is for plants to pay a 2.5% tariff if they fail to meet the requirements but for new plants to face a higher rate.

If the U.S. and Mexico hammer out their differences, they would still need to brief their Canadian counterparts. Mr. Guajardo said the timing of bringing Canada into the talks "depends when we finish" between the U.S. and Mexico.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that he was encouraged by the optimism expressed by the U.S. and Mexico.

"We remain in regular contact and as I've said consistently we are ready to sit down and continue the hard work of modernizing and negotiating a better deal for all of us," Mr. Trudeau said.

The three sides would then need to agree on controversial demands from the Trump administration to remove the international arbitration panels that currently resolve commercial disputes and create a sunset clause that would end the deal every five years unless explicitly renewed. Both Mexico and Canada have rejected such demands.

Jesús Seade, the incoming trade negotiator for Mr. López Obrador, said that "the sunset clause is going out." Mr. Seade told reporters in Mexico City that the aim is to complete an agreement next week that will be signed by departing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto before his term ends Dec. 1.

Mr. Guajardo said earlier in the day that the objective of the negotiators was still to "do our best to complete the agreement as soon as possible."

Sealing a deal on autos would remove a major stumbling block to an overall agreement.

"We're hopeful they can wrap up discussions on rules of origin in the very near future," said Matt Blunt, the president of the American Automotive Policy Council, which represents the Big Three U.S. auto makers.

Mr. Blunt said he believed U.S. companies would be able to comply with the new rules being discussed and remain competitive.

"It's not something anybody will be able to instantaneously or immediately meet" but ultimately with time to adjust, the rules are likely to be something that "can be met by our member companies," he said, referring to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.

"We're optimistic a new Nafta agreement will be one that allows us to be globally competitive," he said.

--Robbie Whelan and Vivian Salama contributed to this article.

