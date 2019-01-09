Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico's Inflation Slowed in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 10:55am EST

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Inflation in Mexico eased in 2018 from the previous year but not quickly enough to keep the Bank of Mexico from raising interest rates four times during the year.

The consumer price index rose 0.70% in December from November, bringing the full-year increase to 4.83%, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday. Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.47% in December from November, and was up 3.68% from a year earlier.

The CPI slowdown from 6.77% in 2017 was spread broadly across categories. Growth of energy costs slowed to 11.62% from 17.69% in 2017, while that of food and beverage prices slowed to 5.47% from 8.29%. Core goods and services prices were also up less than in 2017, rising 3.92% and 3.47%, respectively.

December's inflation was driven mostly by higher prices for agricultural goods and seasonal increases in air fares and vacation costs. Energy prices, including those of propane gas and gasoline, fell in December from a year earlier.

Despite the price slowdown, the Bank of Mexico raised interest rates four times in 2018, lifting the overnight rate to 8.25% as it seeks to bring inflation back to its CPI target of 3%. The central bank has been particularly concerned about the impact that higher production costs and peso weakness could have in keeping core inflation from slowing further.

Among risks the central bank sees for inflation in 2019 are a 16% increase in the minimum wage that went into effect this month for most of the country, and a doubling of the minimum wage in municipalities that border the U.S., as well as the possibility of further currency depreciation.

Citibanamex, which projects 4% CPI inflation this year, expects the inflationary impact of the wage increases to be moderate. The minimum-wage increase along the border would be offset by a reduction in value-added and income tax in that area, it said in a report.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aGM workers protest at Oshawa plant in Canada, interrupting output
RE
11:09aBritain's ICO fines Cambridge Analytica for failing to comply with order
RE
11:09aBank of Canada Holds Key Rate Steady at 1.75%--Update
DJ
10:59aFed's Evans sees three U.S. rate hikes in 2019
RE
10:58aSaudi Arabia to trim oil exports further in February
RE
10:57aBank of England's Carney sees China's yuan as possible reserve currency
RE
10:57aU.S. Government Bonds Fall Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
10:55aMexico's Inflation Slowed in 2018
DJ
10:54aCHINA PLEDGES TO BUY 'SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT' OF U.S. GOODS : Ustr
RE
10:50aDollar drops to lowest since October on U.S.-China trade hope
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3U.S.-China trade talks conclude as hopes of a deal build
4BASF : BASF : China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.