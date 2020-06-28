Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico's Interjet to gradually reopen more routes from July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 04:29pm EDT
An Interjet Airbus A320 aircraft sits on the tarmac at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City

Mexico's Interjet airline will begin restarting national and international routes in July, the company said on Sunday, as airlines across the world pin their hopes on recovering demand as some coronavirus pandemic restrictions on travel ease.

The budget airline also said in a statement that despite undergoing a "deep restructuring" it has been able to maintain its 6,000-strong workforce thanks in part to unspecified support for its workers' union.

Since March, lockdowns have kept legions of would-be travelers at home, which have starved airlines of cash and led to bankruptcy filings for carriers including Chile-based LATAM and Colombia's Avianca.

Mexico's tourism industry has been especially hard hit by the fallout from the pandemic.

Interjet said in its statement that it had already begun restarting some routes from June 16.

It said in July it plans to restart routes to seven domestic destinations from its hub in Mexico City, including the second and third biggest cities, Guadalajara and Monterrey, respectively, as well as Cancun beach resort.

International service to Dallas and Houston will also restart in July, and routes to Los Angeles and Chicago in August.

"This will continue in a gradual way," the company's statement said, adding that reopening national routes will be first priority and re-launching international flights will depend on each country's reopening rules.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by David Alire Garcia; editing by Grant McCool)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10pMexican president expects loss of tax-paying jobs to end in July
RE
04:55pAutomakers, Technology Firms Are Largest Components of Fed's Corporate-Bond Purchases
DJ
04:29pMexico's Interjet to gradually reopen more routes from July
RE
02:50pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin on Monday, sources say
RE
02:48pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing 737 MAX certification flight tests to begin on Monday - sources
RE
02:38pUK must reveal state-aid plan to unblock Brexit talks, EU warns - FT
RE
02:28pShale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy
RE
02:25pU.S. confirms Boeing 737 MAX certification flights could start Monday
RE
02:05pSudan says it will rein in state firms, including those owned by security
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : How App Makers Break Their Apps to Avoid Paying Apple
2Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Millions of dollars belonging to Pakistani freelancers stuck indefinitely amid Wireca..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to go on strike over coronavirus infections
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish airline Iberia will downs..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group