Mexico's January Inflation Unaffected by Gasoline Shortages--Update

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican consumer prices rose less than expected in the first half of January, helped by a decline in energy costs despite gasoline shortages suffered in many parts of the country amid a government crackdown on fuel theft.

The consumer-price index rose 0.11% in the first two weeks of this month, pushing the annual inflation rate down to 4.52% from 4.83% at the end of December, the National Statistics Institute said Thursday.

Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.08% in the two-week period and was up 3.64% from a year before.

Regular gasoline prices fell 1.4% from the end of December, showing no signs that service stations were raising prices amid a fuel-distribution crisis that caused shortages and long lines to fill tanks in many parts of the country, including Mexico City and the second-most populous city, Guadalajara.

"Disruption created by the sudden shortage of an essential good would generally lead to a response in the price; supply shocks often have inflationary consequences," Citibanamex said in a recent report, but added that gasoline in Mexico was "a peculiar case, as gasoline prices are set using a formula."

The distribution bottlenecks started when the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador closed several key pipelines in a crackdown on fuel thieves, who he said cost the state oil company around $3 billion a year in losses by tapping into the lines. The government has used trucks as an alternative when the pipelines are closed.

The country's principal retailers, including supermarket chains, so far haven't reported any problems in goods being distributed to their stores, Vicente Yáñez, president of the retail association Antad, said Wednesday.

The slowdown in inflation was also helped by a reduction in a value-added tax to 8% from 16% in municipalities bordering the U.S., starting Jan. 1. Consumer prices fell 1.39% in Tijuana, across the border from San Diego and 1.16% in Matamoros, opposite Brownsville, Texas.

The benign first-half January inflation, driven by lower energy prices and a likely one-off impact of the VAT rate cuts "moves the needle towards a rate hold" at the Bank of Mexico's next meeting, said Goldman Sachs' chief Latin America economist Alberto Ramos.

The central bank raised interest rates in November and December on concerns about inflation holding stubbornly above its 3% target and exchange-rate volatility weakening the peso.

None of the 24 banks polled this week by Citibanamex expect the central bank to move interest rates at its Feb. 7 policy meeting.

