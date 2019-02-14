Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico's Pemex, after downgrade, will make all debt payments: Lopez Obrador

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 11:01am EST
The Pemex logo is pictured during the 80th anniversary of the expropriation of Mexico's oil industry at the headquarters of state-owned oil giant in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Pemex will make all its debt payments, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday, promising to shore up its finances after Moody's and Fitch downgraded the firm's credit rating to one notch above junk.

Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist who took office in December, said he would present a plan on Friday to strengthen Pemex's finances. One source of funding will be savings from the government's fight against fuel theft, he said.

"Pemex will never fail to fulfill an obligation," Lopez Obrador said at a regular morning press conference, responding to a question on whether his government would refinance or restructure Pemex's debt. "We will pay all of the obligations punctually."

The plan to help Pemex's finances is expected to include a reduction in the taxes the company pays to the government and a capital injection.

Lopez Obrador, 65, stressed that the government would not take on additional debt to help Pemex.

"We will not resort to debt," he said. "We will have no problems resolving our obligations."

The company said in a presentation viewed by Reuters that it expects to receive a capital infusion of at least $1.25 billion before the year's end.

Obrador's administration has previously spoken of reducing the Pemex tax burden to free up the firm to invest more in exploration and production.

Rating agency Fitch downgraded Pemex's credit rating in late January, citing the company's high leverage and tax burden. Pemex holds roughly $103 billion in financial debt, the highest of any state oil firm in Latin America.

Fitch rated Pemex's long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for foreign and local currency at BBB-, the lowest investment-grade rating. Rival rating agency Moody's also has Pemex at one notch above junk.

Investors worry that if the company loses investment grade status, Mexico's sovereign debt could also be downgraded.

(The story refiles to fix reference to Lopez Obrador's surname in headline.)

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Julia Love; editing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Grant McCool and Bernadette Baum)

By Ana Isabel Martinez

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:19aU.S.-China trade talks move to higher level as deadline looms
RE
11:18a'Robo-adviser' Wealthfront launches cash account
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:12aOil prices turn lower on demand concerns after weak U.S. retail sales
RE
11:11aFed's Brainard Says Balance-Sheet Runoff Should Probably End This Year
DJ
11:10aEskom split to minimize risks to South Africa, Ramaphosa says
RE
11:07aBTS BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION STATISTICS : Estimated January 2019 U.S. Airline Traffic Data
PU
11:06aStrong dollar dents Coca-Cola forecast, shares slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca 4Q Net Profit Fell; Sees Product Sales Growth in 2019
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.