Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico's Pemex announces new Maya crude formulas for exports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's national oil company Pemex on Thursday announced new crude pricing formulas for exports of its Maya crude that will take effect from December.

In a statement, Pemex said the new Maya crude formulas would apply to exports to the Americas, Europe, India, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

Pemex sets formulas that dictate the price at which Mexico's crude is sold worldwide. These changes are in part driven by changes in environmental regulation that affects high-sulfur oil, such as Maya crude.

"The new formulas in the aforementioned regions are aimed at providing greater stability to the value of Mayan crude oil in the international market," Pemex said.

"With these changes, Petroleos Mexicanos continues to strive to maintain a competitive market price for Maya crude oil."

The formula for the Americas and the Caribbean is:

P. MAYA = 0.65 WTI HOU + 0.35 ICE BRENT + K

The formula for Europe, India and the Middle East is:

P. MAYA = ICE BRENT + K

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo and David Alire Garcia; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.52% 59.56 Delayed Quote.9.34%
WTI -0.24% 53.8 Delayed Quote.17.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aAsian shares erase gains after weak China GDP, pound pulls back
RE
10/17Asian shares erase gains after weak China GDP, pound pulls back
RE
10/17Cartel gunmen chase away security forces, free El Chapo's son
RE
10/17Oil dips as China posts slowest GDP growth in almost three decades
RE
10/17China Economic Growth Slows Even More in the Third Quarter -- Update
DJ
10/17NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Economy Maintained Overall Stability with Steady Progress Made in Restructuring in the First Three Quarters of 2019
PU
10/17Asian LNG spot prices jump to eight-month high ahead of winter
RE
10/17INSTANT VIEW : China third quarter GDP grows 6.0%, misses expectations
RE
10/17Japan finmin Aso says ready to take fiscal steps if needed
RE
10/17Mexico's Pemex announces new Maya crude formulas for exports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
4GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results
5NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group