Mexico's President says will comply with public vote to halt brewery project

03/28/2020 | 10:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Obrador holds a news conference in Mexico City

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday said his government will comply with a public consultation to halt the construction of U.S. brewer Constellation Brands Inc's more than $1 billion brewery project in the border city of Mexicali.

"The citizens of Mexicali decided and we will comply with their will," Lopez Obrador said.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

