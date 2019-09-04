Log in
Mexico's government says U.S. duties on structural steel part of normal investigation

09/04/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on Wednesday that new duties imposed on some Mexican structural steel by the U.S. Commerce Department are part of a normal investigation when an industry feels it is being affected by imports that use unfair practices, such as dumping or subsidies.

"The investigation in question is ongoing and the final outcome from the Commerce Department is expected at the end of January 2020," Mexico's Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it imposed duties on Chinese and Mexican structural steel after making a preliminary determination that producers in both countries had dumped fabricated structural steel on the U.S. market at prices below fair market value.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

