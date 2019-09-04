Mexico's government says U.S. duties on structural steel part of normal investigation

"The investigation in question is ongoing and the final outcome from the Commerce Department is expected at the end of January 2020," Mexico's Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it imposed duties on Chinese and Mexican structural steel after making a preliminary determination that producers in both countries had dumped fabricated structural steel on the U.S. market at prices below fair market value.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)