Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico's next leader says NAFTA deal preserves energy 'sovereignty'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 01:54am CEST

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador welcomed a deal between Mexico and the United States to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that he said preserved Mexican "sovereignty" in the energy sector.

By Diego Oré

The U.S.-Mexico deal was announced by U.S. President Trump on Monday, putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms and details that were only starting to emerge. Lopez Obrador said it was important that Canada be part of the deal.

Lopez Obrador, who is scheduled to take office on Dec. 1, said Trump "understood our position" and accepted his incoming administration's proposals on the energy sector. The text of the new agreement has not yet been made public.

"We put the emphasis on defending national sovereignty on the energy issue and it was achieved," Lopez Obrador told reporters after arriving in the southern state of Chiapas.

"We are satisfied because our sovereignty was saved. Mexico reserves the right to reform its constitution, its energy laws, and it was established that Mexico's oil and natural resources belong to our nation," he said.

Lopez Obrador opposed a constitutional change pushed through by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto that opened production and exploration in the energy sector to private capital.

Mexico has already awarded more than 100 oil exploration and production contracts to private companies.

Lopez Obrador has said he would pour resources into state oil company Pemex while still respecting private sector contracts, as long as a review does not find evidence of corruption.

He is expected to slow down or stall the process of offering more contracts to private players.

Jesus Seade, Lopez Obrador's designated chief NAFTA negotiator, participated in the latest talks between the current Mexican administration and the U.S. Trade Representative to strike the new NAFTA agreement.

Seade said on Monday that both Pena Nieto's team and the United States had agreed to change language in a draft proposal of the NAFTA overhaul on energy that had previously been a "cut and paste" from the text of Mexico's energy reform.

The new language still preserved the same ideas and was consistent with Pena Nieto's reform, Seade said, adding that Lopez Obrador was not seeking to change the legal framework for private energy projects in Mexico.

While the new administration planned to increase production at Pemex, Seade told a news conference in Washington "there will be areas where cooperation with the private sector is needed."

(Reporting by Diego Ore Additional reporting by Sharay Angulo in Washington; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

By Diego OrÃ©

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17aDON BACON : Bacon Issues Statement on Preliminary Agreement with Mexico
PU
02:12aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : Penalties paid for alleged failure to submit accurate market performance data
PU
02:12aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi pledges to bring benefits to people through Belt and Road Initiative
PU
02:05aKushner and Lighthizer Pressed for Deal Before Mexican President Leaves Office
DJ
01:54aMexico's next leader says NAFTA deal preserves energy 'sovereignty'
RE
01:54aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
01:52aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
01:44aMost Mexican auto exports can meet new NAFTA rules, says minister
RE
01:06aUK professional services firms' mood lowest since November 2016 - CBI
RE
01:04aDeloitte North West Europe reports 6 percent rise in full-year revenue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.