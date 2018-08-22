Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico says deal with U.S. on NAFTA issues may be 'hours' away

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 05:02pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Mexican Economy Minister Guajardo holds his headset during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Agreement between Mexico and the United States on outstanding bilateral issues in renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could be just a few hours away, Mexican officials said on Wednesday.

"We hope that we'll have a solution in the next couple of hours, or the next couple of days," Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters before entering the offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for NAFTA talks.

The Mexican peso rose against the dollar after his comments.

A spokesperson for Lighthizer's office said there was no deal yet and that "major issues" were still outstanding on NAFTA.

Since restarting last month, the talks have focused on settling differences between Mexico and the United States that go to the heart of U.S. President Donald Trump's complaint that NAFTA has hollowed out U.S. manufacturing to Mexico's benefit.

Trump has threatened to dump the 24-year-old accord if it is not reworked to the advantage of the United States. He hopes to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with lower-cost Mexico and claw back jobs, particularly in the automotive industry.

Although progress has been made on the automotive question in recent weeks, other issues, including a U.S. proposal that could kill NAFTA after five years, remain unresolved.

Guajardo's comments were echoed by Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who said the two sides were making "good progress" and that talks could conclude "in the coming hours."

Canada has been waiting for the Mexican and U.S. teams to reach common ground on autos before rejoining the negotiations.

U.S. and Mexican officials say they will push for a deal on reworking auto industry rules that could open the door for Canada to return to negotiations soon.

Guajardo said the talks would seek to resolve the key issues so that Canada could rejoin the talks. How quickly Canada returns to the table would depend on the progress made in Wednesday's talks, he said.

A Canadian government source said on Tuesday there was nothing to report yet on Canada's return.

Talks to rework NAFTA, which underpins the bulk of foreign trade in North America, have ground on for more than a year. Discussions stalled ahead of the July 1 Mexican election as negotiators failed to make a decisive breakthrough.

Aside from autos, the three sides have yet to agree on future dispute resolution mechanisms, while Mexico and Canada also oppose a U.S. demand to introduce a "sunset clause" that would force a renegotiation of NAFTA every five years.

Mexico and Canada fear a sunset clause could be a major hindrance on long-term investment.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Timothy Aeppel, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham, Dan Grebler and Susan Thomas)

By Sharay Angulo and Timothy Aeppel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:25aDollar slides as pressure on Trump increases, euro at two-week high
RE
11:22aDESCHUTES COUNTY OR : Paving of Erickson Road Begins Monday, August 27
PU
11:17aOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : St. Kitts Welcomes Wednesday Peak Season Service from United Airlines
PU
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14aUK nuclear regulator to prosecute EDF, Doosan over safety incident
RE
11:07aMAXYIELD COOPERATIVE : Statement regarding traffic accident near Humboldt, IA August 21
PU
11:02aMexico says deal with U.S. on NAFTA issues may be 'hours' away
RE
11:02aSTATE OF DELAWARE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Delaware wildfire crew wraps up successful assignment
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4PRYSMIAN : PRYSMIAN : CIGRE 2018, latest technologies for deeper installations, longer distances and asset man..
5MARINE HARVEST : 220818 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE: MHG): Quarterly dividend...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.