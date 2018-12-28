Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico says military to play larger role in fighting fuel theft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 05:55am CET
FILE PHOTO: Policeman inspects barrels containing stolen diesel fuel, stored in a tyre repair shop, during an operation in the municipality of Apodaca

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government unveiled a plan on Thursday to step up use of the armed forces to combat fuel theft, vowing to root out corrupt officials it says are largely responsible for a problem that has cost the country billions of dollars.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference his government would fight the theft "outside and inside" state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), saying authorities were complicit in the bulk of the crimes.

"This is the theft of national assets, of public funds, of money that belongs to all Mexicans," he said.

Guanajuato state governor Diego Sinhue said later on Thursday government officials told him the armed forces were "intervening" at Pemex installations around Mexico.

That included facilities in Guanajuato, where Pemex runs a refinery in the city of Salamanca. Fuel theft there has been linked to a surge in violence and killings, he said in a video published by Mexican media.

The operations were conducted in accordance with Lopez Obrador's order to put an end to fuel theft, Sinhue said.

Criminal gangs have for years used fuel theft as a way to supplement their income, hurting Mexico's refineries and bleeding money from state coffers.

Speaking alongside the president, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said the security presence would be increased at key oil installations to better monitor distribution of fuel.

Security forces would also receive additional training for the task, Sandoval said.

Pemex's new Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero told the news conference more than 146 billion pesos ($7.40 billion) worth of fuel had been stolen in Mexico since 2016, with theft soaring to new heights this year.

Asked whether the Pemex workers' union had been involved in the theft of fuel, Lopez Obrador said there had been reports that the union had been restricting access to parts of the company's operations.

That issue had been addressed with the union's leaders and access would not be restricted in future, he said.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Tom Brown and Paul Tait)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:17aRusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:09aIndonesia's December inflation seen easing to 2.98 percent - Reuters poll
RE
05:55aMexico says military to play larger role in fighting fuel theft
RE
05:36aYuan up at three-week high, but still set for annual loss
RE
05:27aChina to issue 1st batch of 2019 fuel export quotas, up 13 percent on year ago - sources
RE
05:22aSoutheast Asia stocks - Singapore higher in thin year-end trading
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:04aChina approves $10.37 billion urban railway projects in Changchun city
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VINCI : France's Vinci in £2.9 billion swoop on Gatwick airport
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : Rusal appoints independent director as new board chairman
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Former AmEx Boss Chenault Leaving IBM, P&G Boards--Update
4ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : White House mulls new year executive order to bar Huawei, ZTE purchases
5BLUEROCK'S TOTAL INCOME+ REAL ESTATE FUND : Announces 24th Consecutive Distribution for Q4 at a 5.25% Annua..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.