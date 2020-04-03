Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico stops brewing Corona beer, deemed non-essential in epidemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 01:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign advertising discounted Corona beers is displayed at the front desk of the Osaka Corona Hotel in Osaka

Mexico's Grupo Modelo said on Thursday it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities after the number of coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 1,000. On Thursday, it reported 1,510 cases and 50 deaths.

The brewer said in a statement that the suspension will go into place from Sunday and that it was already in the process of scaling down production to a level at which it could resume once the suspension is lifted.

"If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer," the statement said.

Agriculture and food production in general are considered essential activities.

Grupo Modelo, which is part of the brewing group Anheuser-Busch InBev, operates 11 breweries in Mexico.

By Adriana Barrera

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:58aWORLD BANK : Fast-Tracks $29 Million for Nepal's COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Response
PU
01:58aNEPAL : COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project
PU
01:54aJapan PM Abe agreed to $2,800 cash payouts to households - ruling party official
RE
01:44aChina says has ample policy tools to cope with coronavirus impact
RE
01:29aADB warns coronavirus may halve GDP growth in developing Asia
RE
01:28aFED'S DILEMMA : Picking winners for $4 trillion in credit
RE
01:27aSingapore retail sales fall at steepest pace in 12 years as virus deters shoppers
RE
01:21aDollar consolidates as hopes for quick recovery evaporate
RE
01:20aChina-backed AIIB proposes $5 bln funding line for coronavirus crisis
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4BRENT : Dated Brent benchmark's record $10 discount gives oil a reality check
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group