Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mexico to cut oil output by 100,000 bpd from May: officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/12/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

Mexico will reduce its oil output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from May after top oil producers collectively agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day at OPEC+ talks, Mexican officials said on Sunday.

Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Twitter the agreement to cut output by 9.7 million bpd had been reached unanimously in the OPEC+ group of countries, but she did not mention what Mexico's share in the reduction would be.

Mexico had previously pledged to cut output by 100,000 bpd, and two officials confirmed it was sticking to that target.

The OPEC+ group had asked Mexico to decrease production by 400,000 bpd but President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's unwillingness to meet that demand held up oil producers' approval of the historic cuts.

On Sunday, the Azeri energy ministry said the United States will compensate for Mexico by cutting output by another 300,000 bpd. That was 50,000 bpd more than Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Donald Trump had previously agreed on.

One of the two Mexican officials confirmed the Azeri ministry's announcement that the United States would take responsibility for 300,000 bpd in cuts for Mexico.

Separately, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard congratulated Nahle for "defending Mexico's interests", saying on Twitter that Lopez Obrador's strategy had "worked".

(Reporting by Dave Graham, Frank Jack Daniel and Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08pOil agreement could support stocks, providing a floor
RE
04:03pNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : OPEC+ Confirms Historic Cut Deal
PU
04:02pTrump says 'great' OPEC+ deal will save U.S. jobs
RE
04:02pOPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
04:02pMEXICO TO CUT OIL OUTPUT BY 100,000 BPD FROM MAY : officials
RE
04:00pKUWAIT SAYS ITS EFFECTIVE OIL CUT IS ABOVE 1 MILLION BPD : oil minister
RE
03:52pRussia, ahead of OPEC+ meeting, calls Saudi's move to boost output irrational - TASS
RE
03:52pRussia's Novak says U.S. ready to cut oil output by 2-3 million barrels per day - Ifax
RE
03:52pOPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic
RE
03:52pUAE committed to reducing oil production from its current 4.1 million bpd - Energy minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
2APPLE INC. : THE CHOICE FACING INVESTORS: buy the bounce, or bet on a bottom
3ALLY FINANCIAL INC. : Bank Stocks Are in a Ditch. Earnings Won't Change That.
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : French industry can return to work safely, metals lobby says ahead of Macron speech
5Smithfield shutting U.S. pork plant indefinitely, warns of meat shortages during pandemic
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group