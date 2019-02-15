Log in
Mexico to pump $3.6 billion into ailing oil firm Pemex in relief plan

02/15/2019 | 09:41am EST
A gas station of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), which is closed due shortage of fuel, is pictured in Guadalajara

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will inject $3.6 billion into ailing state-owned oil company Pemex, including by reducing taxes and refinancing debt, officials said Friday, a move aimed at boosting its finances and preventing a further credit downgrade.

Formally known as Petroleos Mexicanos, the firm holds roughly $106 billion in financial debt, the highest of any national oil company in Latin America.

Pemex will receive $1.8 billion in pension liability monetization as part of the new fiscal assistance plan for company, officials said at a regular press conference, but the Mexican government will not take on new debt for Pemex.

Mexico's finance minister Carlos Urzua said if Pemex requires more capital injection, the government will provide it.

Over time, Pemex taxes will go down, and the capital injection will allow debt refinancing over the year, he added.

"This will allow Pemex ... to not need to take on new debt, just refinancing," Urzua said, adding that the ministry will do "whatever it takes" to maintain healthy Pemex finances.

Rating agency Fitch downgraded debt issued by Pemex by two steps last month, leaving it just barely within its investment grade category.

The move weakened Mexico's peso currency and stoked fears that further downgrades by Fitch or other credit ratings agencies could significantly raise the oil company's financing costs and result in dire fiscal consequences for the government.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December, did not fully detail how the government will finance Pemex's lower tax bill and additional capital injection. However, he did say that his efforts since late December to battle rampant fuel theft in Mexico will result in savings of about $1.6 billion.

"It's injecting resources, it's lowering the tax obligation," he said at the press conference. "But above all, it's cleaning Pemex of corruption, and that will let us take the company forward."

Mexico's peso currency weakened more than 0.5 percent against the U.S. dollar on Friday after officials announced the plan.

Crude oil production in Mexico has fallen by about half since hitting a peak of 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2004, as the country's most productive fields aged and the company was unable to make new discoveries to replace ongoing production. Last year, crude output stood at about 1.8 million bpd.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Ana Isabel Martinez, Lizbeth Diaz, Stefanie Eschenbacher, Noe Torres, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

