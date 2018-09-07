Log in
Mexico wants steel dispute ended before new NAFTA signed - minister

09/07/2018 | 05:47am CEST

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico wants to end to a tariff dispute over steel and aluminium with the United States prior to signing off on a reworked trade agreement with its northern neighbour, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Thursday.

"Now, what are we going to do here? A deal before we get to signing, to clearly get rid of all these ... tariff-related aggressions," Guajardo said on Mexican television after referring to the steel and aluminium dispute.

Mexico and the United States last week said they had reached a deal after more than a year's negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Canada, the other NAFTA signatory, is still locked in discussions with Washington to see if it can join the accord.

Mexico and Canada launched a series of tit-for-tat measures against the United States when the Trump administration at the end of May decided to slap tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from a range of countries, including its NAFTA partners.

Mexico aims to sign off its trade deal with Washington by the end of November, and hopes Canada will remain part of it.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

