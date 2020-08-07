Mexico wants to delay election of Inter-American Development Bank chief

MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said on
Friday it favors postponing the election of a new Inter-American
Development Bank (IDB) president, coinciding with a position put
forward by Chile and underscoring that the pandemic had
suspended two key meetings needed for the vote.
Mexico's Finance Ministry said on Twitter it "coincides in
postponing the election of the president of this organization,
until there are conditions to do so, especially to dialogue and
define the role that this institution has in the face of the
social and economic challenges posed by Covid-19."
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick and adviser, Mauricio
Claver-Carone, known for his tough stance on Venezuela and Cuba,
is the current favorite to win the IDB's top spot.
Claver-Carone would be the first person from outside Latin
America to lead the Washington-based IDB, a smaller cousin of
the International Monetary Fund that has been led by Latin
Americans since its founding in 1959.
"The election of the IDB's president is of utmost importance
to our region. Unfortunately, because of the restrictions due to
the Covid-19 pandemic, the last two governors' meetings, which
is led by the finance ministers, have been postponed," said the
ministry.
Chile's government has made the case for preserving the
tradition of choosing a Latin American president for the IDB.
