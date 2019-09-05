Mezu Names Luis Trujillo Chief Compliance & Risk Officer

CLEVELAND, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mezu, the next-gen mobile payments app that enables users to pay and get paid by anyone anywhere for anything without sharing any personal information, today announced that it has promoted Luis Trujillo to the role of Chief Compliance & Risk Officer. He is the first person to fill this role at Mezu and will report directly to Mezu's Board of Directors.

Mr. Trujillo will be responsible for furthering Mezu's U.S. compliance and risk program as well as expanding the company's presence internationally.

Since he joined Mezu in 2017, Mr. Trujillo has been instrumental in establishing the company's industry-leading anti-money laundering compliance and fraud prevention program, which includes real-time state-of-the-art identity verification, including biometrics technology, real-time transaction monitoring systems and real-time Know Your Customer (KYC) for streamlined customer onboarding, as well as establishing licenses and registrations for company in the U.S. and Canada.

"Luis has been a critical leader in our team since he joined Mezu," said Yuval Brisker, Mezu's co-founder, and CEO. "We understood very quickly that in the fintech industry, building and running a world-class and thoughtful compliance and risk program is essential in establishing credibility and growing the business, especially one like ours that has global ambitions. Luis has led every effort to establish Mezu as a leader in the fintech world to be recognized and reckoned with throughout. In his new role, Luis, a formidable and respected authority in the field, will play an even more central role in helping Mezu realize its global ambitions.

Mr. Trujillo has over a decade of experience in the payments industry, and previously held senior leadership roles in a number of fintech companies and consulting firms. Mr. Trujillo is a former government regulator and member of the Money Transmitters Regulatory Association, where he collaborated with Federal and State regulatory agencies, working closely on the supervision of fintech, money transmission, and payments companies.

"I've been a firm believer in Mezu's vision since day one and look forward to playing a leading role in expanding our company's footprint in the U.S. and internationally by establishing a culture of compliance and sound practices across our global organization." said Mr. Trujillo.

Mezu is disrupting the global payment space with the first global private payment app that offers choice, convenience, and international portability, across a full financial services product suite. The Mezu app works just like virtual cash enabling customers to pay anyone, for anything anywhere, the mobile app is available, without having to share their personal information with other customers. Mezu also offers a digital debit card powered by Mastercard, which can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mezu does not sell or trade its customers' personal, payment or spending information. Mezu is available in the U.S. on Apple's App Store and on Google Play. Learn more at mezu.com and follow Mezu on Twitter: @GetMezu.

Katelyn Stiver

Director of Marketing, Mezu

katelyn.stiver@mezu.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mezu-names-luis-trujillo-chief-compliance--risk-officer-300912368.html

SOURCE Mezu, Inc.