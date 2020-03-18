MiMedx : SEC Filing (NT 10-K) - Late Filing Notice

Document









PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

MiMedx Group, Inc.

1775 West Oak Commons Ct., NE

Marietta, Georgia 30062

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

PART III - NARRATIVE

As discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the '2018 Annual Report') filed by MiMedx Group, Inc. (the 'Company') on March 17, 2020, the 2018 Annual Report is the first periodic report that the Company has filed since June 2018, when the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of the Company, with the concurrence of management, concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements and financial information relating to each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012 and each of the interim periods within such years, along with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017, June 30, 2017 and September 30, 2017, would need to be restated (the 'Restatement') and could no longer be relied upon due to accounting irregularities regarding the recognition of revenue under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. The Company, its Board, and its Audit Committee have devoted considerable resources, including the time and attention of its financial and accounting staff and management, to preparing the 2018 Annual Report. The Company has been focused on finalizing the 2018 Annual Report. This process has left insufficient time and resources to prepare for the timely filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(2) Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). ☐ Yes ☒ No

The Company also failed to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019.

The disclosures set forth under the headings 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Recent Developments' in the 2018 Annual Report are hereby incorporated herein by reference.

























MiMedx Group, Inc.

Date March 17, 2020 By /s/ Timothy R. Wright Chief Executive Officer

