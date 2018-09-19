MiNA Therapeutics : Announces Findings From MTL-CEBPA Clinical Trial in Patients with Advanced Liver Cancer at International Liver Cancer Association Conference

--Oral presentation by trial’s Chief Investigator describes complete
tumour responses reported in patients off-study when subsequently
administered standard of care--
--MiNA plans to amend current trial protocol to clinically evaluate
MTL-CEBPA in combination with current standard of care for advanced
liver cancer--
MiNA Therapeutics, the pioneer in RNA activation therapeutics, provided
yesterday an update from the ongoing Phase I study of small activating
RNA (saRNA) candidate MTL-CEBPA in advanced liver cancer patients. The
Chief Investigator of the trial reported observations of tumour
responses in three patients when administered approved liver cancer
therapies subsequent to treatment with MTL-CEBPA. These responses
corroborate emerging pre-clinical research on the potential for
MTL-CEBPA to enhance the benefit of other cancer therapies and to
modulate the tumour immune microenvironment. The update from the MiNA
clinical trial was presented at the 12th Annual Conference of
the International Liver Cancer Association in an oral presentation
titled "First-in-Human, First-in-Class Phase I Study of MTL-CEBPA, a
Small Activating RNA (saRNA) Targeting the Transcription Factor C/EBP-α
in Patients with Advanced Liver Cancer" in the Novel Targets and Markers
session held on Sunday, September 16, 2018.
"Although these instances are anecdotal, complete responses of tumours
are a rarity in primary liver cancer," said Dr. Debashis Sarker, the
Chief Investigator of the study and Principal Investigator at the
National Institute for Health Research Clinical Research Facility at
Guy’s and St Thomas’ and King’s College London. "Observing two patients
responding in this manner to approved cancer therapies subsequent to
treatment with MTL-CEBPA is very encouraging. I am pleased that MiNA is
seeking to modify its ongoing trial to include investigations on the
combination in additional patients and I look forward to the opportunity
to further evaluate MTL-CEBPA."
In three patients investigators initiated off-study treatment with
tyrosine kinase inhibitors, 0 – 3 months after completion of on-study
treatment with MTL-CEBPA. Two patients administered with sorafenib
experienced confirmed complete tumour responses together with marked
decreases in alpha-fetoprotein tumour marker. One of these two patients
also experienced resolution of both lung and peritoneal metastases. One
patient administered with lenvatinib experienced a partial tumour
response. In a published Phase III study of sorafenib as a single agent,
complete responses were observed in 0% of patients and partial responses
were observed in 2% of patients1. In a published Phase III
study of lenvatinib as a single agent, complete responses were observed
in 0% of patients and partial responses were observed in 18% of patients
based on RECIST 1.1 criteria2.
"These exciting observations by study investigators together with an
emerging understanding of the role of CEBPA in the tumour immune
microenvironment present the opportunity to evaluate a novel regimen
with disease modifying potential," said Robert Habib, CEO of MiNA
Therapeutics. "Having characterised in patients the safety, tolerability
and saRNA proof of mechanism in a single agent setting, MTL-CEBPA is
well positioned for further investigation in combination with other
cancer therapies. We are in active discussions with the regulatory
authorities to amend our ongoing Phase I trial to include further
studies of MTL-CEBPA in combination."
The potential for MTL-CEBPA to enhance the benefits of other cancer
therapies is supported by emerging pre-clinical research. In a
chemically induced model of cirrhotic hepatocellular carcinoma in rats,
treatment of MTL-CEBPA for one week followed by sorafenib for one week
demonstrated a significant improvement in anti-tumour activity compared
to either two weeks of sorafenib alone or two weeks of MTL-CEBPA alone.
Durable activity of MTL-CEBPA for several weeks after treatment was
previously demonstrated in pre-clinical models of liver disease3.
In 2017 the National Cancer Institute reported pre-clinical studies
demonstrating that loss of function of C/EBP-α resulted in an increase
in Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSCs) in the tumour immune
microenvironment resulting in augmented tumour growth in mouse models of
cancer4. MDSCs have been identified as key players in
promoting a range of diseases, including in cancer where MDSCs may
provide tumours resistance to cancer therapies.
The Phase I clinical trial of MTL-CEBPA is ongoing at multiple sites in
the United Kingdom and Asia. Enrolment has been completed evaluating
MTL-CEBPA as a single agent. Enrolment is expected to begin in Q4 2018
evaluating MTL-CEBPA in combination with sorafenib. For more
information, please contact us at outreach@minatx.com.
About MTL-CEBPA
MTL-CEBPA consists of a double stranded RNA
formulated into a SMARTICLES® liposomal nanoparticle and is designed to
activate the CEBPA gene. By restoring CEBPA expression to normal levels,
MTL-CEBPA has been demonstrated to attenuate or reverse liver disease in
a range of pre-clinical studies including models of liver cancer, liver
cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH). MTL-CEBPA is currently under evaluation in
OUTREACH, a multi centre first-in-human Phase I clinical study in
patients with severe liver cancer. In preliminary results from the
OUTREACH study, MTL-CEBPA was generally well tolerated in patients with
both healthy and impaired liver function was found to mediate RNAa
activity in white blood cells. To learn more about the OUTREACH clinical
study, please visit our listing at clinicaltrials.gov
About MiNA Therapeutics
Harnessing an innate mechanism of
gene activation, MiNA Therapeutics' platform enables the development of
new medicines that restore normal function to patients’ cells. We are
applying our technology and clinical know-how to transform the therapy
landscape of severe liver and other diseases. www.minatx.com
About the NIHR Clinical Research Facility at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS
Foundation Trust
Our Clinical Research Facility (CRF) provides
world-leading facilities and expertise to support the NHS, universities
and industry in conducting experimental medicine studies.
It is unique in that it:
-
has achieved MHRA Phase I accreditation (UK Medicines and Healthcare
Regulatory Authority) for our Guy's Hospital unit – the gold standard
in the UK for delivering Phase I clinical trials
-
is the only UK CRF with embedded Advanced Therapies Manufacturing
(GMP) and Immune Monitoring platforms
-
has four specialist units: a Phase I Unit at Guy’s Hospital, an
Imaging Unit and Paediatric Children's Unit within Evelina London
Children's Hospital and a Cardiometabolic Unit at St Thomas’ Hospital.
With management and infrastructure of the CRF embedded within the NIHR
Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) at Guy’s and St Thomas’ and King’s
College London, the CRF is able to efficiently take clinical studies
through the experimental medicine pipeline to new and improved
treatments for patients.
www.guysandstthomasbrc.nihr.ac.uk
About the National Institute for Health Research
The
National Institute for Health Research (NIHR): improving the health and
wealth of the nation through research.
Established by the Department of Health and Social Care, the NIHR:
-
funds high quality research to improve health
-
trains and supports health researchers
-
provides world-class research facilities
-
works with the life sciences industry and charities to benefit all
-
involves patients and the public at every step.
This work uses data provided by patients and collected by the NHS as
part of their care and support and would not have been possible without
access to this data. The NIHR recognises and values the role of patient
data, securely accessed and stored, both in underpinning and leading to
improvements in research and care. Read
more
For further information, visit the NIHR website.
1 Llovet et al. Sorafenib in Advanced Hepatocellular
Carcinoma. N Engl J Med 2008;359:378-90
2 Kudo et al. Lenvatinib versus sorafenib in first-line
treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma: a
randomised phase 3 non-inferiority trial. Lancet 2018 391; 10126:
1163-1173
3 Reebye et al. Gene activation of CEBPA using saRNA:
preclinical studies of the first in human saRNA drug candidate for liver
cancer. Oncogene 2018 37: 3216-3228
4 Mackert et al. Dual negative roles of C/EBPα in the
expansion and pro-tumor functions of MDSCs. Scientific Reports 2017; 7:
14048
