MiQ : Announces Appointment of U.S. CEO

Publicis executive Sean Reardon joins MiQ’s leadership team, bringing extensive expertise and deep agency experience to MiQ U.S. operations

MiQ announced today that industry maven Sean Reardon will join the MiQ executive team serving as the CEO for the U.S. effective in April. As CEO, Reardon will be tasked with expanding MiQ’s presence in the U.S., enabling more marketers to benefit from MiQ’s industry leading marketing intelligence solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005958/en/

Sean Reardon joins MiQ executive team as U.S. CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Reardon brings considerable industry expertise and proven leadership to MiQ’s U.S. operations. As CEO, he will be charged with leading culture, strategy and execution across all U.S. teams. Critical to the role will be driving teams to innovate marketing intelligence solutions that bring personalization at scale to clients throughout the region, enabled through technology and enhanced through data and human intelligence.

An established veteran of the advertising, media and marketing industries, Reardon’s career includes over two decades of experience driving strategic vision, business transformation, organizational growth and bottom-line results for clients and agencies alike. His notable rise over the last decade at Publicis Groupe has culminated in concurrent U.S. CEO positions at Zenith, Moxie and MRY where his impact on culture and performance is well documented.

“I’m unbelievably excited to join MiQ, an organization uniquely positioned and laser-focused on the delivery of meaningful business results for brands. We do this every day through a sophisticated ensemble of data, technology and marketing solutions. It is our sole reason for being – a purpose I believe in and something I’m thrilled to be a part of,” explained Reardon.

“We are delighted that Sean has joined our team and are looking forward to his contribution. The future of marketing, promised for the better part of the last two decades, is finally here at scale. Sean has a strong track record of turning visions into action by making better use of technology and people. I am confident that our U.S. clients will enjoy even stronger business outcomes as a result of Sean’s leadership,” explained Gurman Hundal, Co-Founder and CEO of MiQ.

About MiQ

MiQ provides marketing intelligence to many of the world’s most prominent brands and media agencies, including American Express, Avis, Lenovo, Unilever, Microsoft, GroupM, Publicis and IPG.

The company bridges the gaps between data sources to give clients a complete picture of their marketing opportunities. MiQ was named Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year at the 2017 Stevie Awards, awarded Most Effective Use of Data at The Drum's Digital Trading Awards USA 2017, and named to The Sunday Times International Track 200 for 2019. MiQ operates globally from 15 offices located in North America, Europe and APAC. You can find out more here: wearemiq.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005958/en/