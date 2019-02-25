MiQ : Announces Appointment of U.S. CEO

MiQ
announced today that industry maven Sean Reardon will join the MiQ
executive team serving as the CEO for the U.S. effective in April. As
CEO, Reardon will be tasked with expanding MiQ’s presence in the U.S.,
enabling more marketers to benefit from MiQ’s industry leading marketing
intelligence solutions.
Reardon brings considerable industry expertise and proven leadership to
MiQ’s U.S. operations. As CEO, he will be charged with leading culture,
strategy and execution across all U.S. teams. Critical to the role will
be driving teams to innovate marketing intelligence solutions that bring
personalization at scale to clients throughout the region, enabled
through technology and enhanced through data and human intelligence.
An established veteran of the advertising, media and marketing
industries, Reardon’s career includes over two decades of experience
driving strategic vision, business transformation, organizational growth
and bottom-line results for clients and agencies alike. His notable rise
over the last decade at Publicis Groupe has culminated in concurrent
U.S. CEO positions at Zenith, Moxie and MRY where his impact on culture
and performance is well documented.
“I’m unbelievably excited to join MiQ, an organization uniquely
positioned and laser-focused on the delivery of meaningful business
results for brands. We do this every day through a sophisticated
ensemble of data, technology and marketing solutions. It is our sole
reason for being – a purpose I believe in and something I’m thrilled to
be a part of,” explained Reardon.
“We are delighted that Sean has joined our team and are looking forward
to his contribution. The future of marketing, promised for the better
part of the last two decades, is finally here at scale. Sean has a
strong track record of turning visions into action by making better use
of technology and people. I am confident that our U.S. clients will
enjoy even stronger business outcomes as a result of Sean’s leadership,”
explained Gurman Hundal, Co-Founder and CEO of MiQ.
About MiQ
MiQ provides marketing intelligence to many of the world’s most
prominent brands and media agencies, including American Express, Avis,
Lenovo, Unilever, Microsoft, GroupM, Publicis and IPG.
The company bridges the gaps between data sources to give clients a
complete picture of their marketing opportunities. MiQ was named Fastest
Growing Tech Company of the Year at the 2017 Stevie Awards, awarded Most
Effective Use of Data at The Drum's Digital Trading Awards USA 2017, and
named to The Sunday Times International Track 200 for 2019. MiQ operates
globally from 15 offices located in North America, Europe and APAC. You
can find out more here: wearemiq.com
