MiR Co-Founder Bruno Hansen Launches Nord Modules in US Offering Standard Industrial-Quality Top Modules to Connect Production Lines and Internal Logistics Using Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)

Nord
Modules, launched by Bruno Hansen, a co-founder of Mobile Industrial
Robots (MiR), today announced its entry into the U.S. market with a new
series of flexible material-moving modules that efficiently connect
production lines and internal logistics using autonomous mobile robots
(AMR). The safe, ready-to-use and industrial-quality modules enhance
automated heavy-payload transportation between production lines and
storage systems and increase the flexibility of production lines by
enabling companies to easily use the same AMR for multiple tasks. Staff
is freed from this load-and-lift activity to higher-value activities,
saving time and money while reducing the risk of injuries and the
subsequent workman compensation claims.
“As companies recognize the advantages of mobile robots—automating
monotonous, repetitive, and injury-prone manual material
transportation—they look for new ways to optimize applications to reduce
costs and increase productivity,” said Hansen, founder and CEO, Nord
Modules. “With our high-quality gates and top modules, they can easily
create fully automated systems, with material flowing effortlessly from
production lines to the AMR to the warehouse. And standard,
off-the-shelf modules make it easy to update lines and flexibly redeploy
these mobile platforms for even greater use and faster ROI.”
Product Portfolio and New Product Launch
The Nord Modules product line includes the Top Mover that mounts on
MiR100 and MiR200 robots to deliver material to and from Nord Modules’
gates installed at production lines, storage systems or conveyors.
Integrated software and an intelligent touchscreen enable users to adapt
the complete system for specialized work processes, forming an efficient
automation of internal transportation tasks. Nord Modules offers three
types of gate modules, each with different key benefits:
-
Solid Gate (SG): Basic standard module that can receive or hold items
and can serve as a flexible pick-up point for autonomous mobile robots.
-
Wheel Gate (WG): Integrated stop function and manually controlled
wheels enable the mobile robot to push items to a pick-up point or
further into production.
-
Roll Gate (RG): Integrated motor creates a fully automated gate with
rolls that can receive and deliver objects from a 90-degree angle.
All modules offered by Nord Modules are available in either the Flex
or new Basic series. The Nord Modules 5-finger Flex series
offers maximum flexibility, making it ideal for customers to handle many
different load sizes within their production or logistics environment.
The 3-finger Basic series delivers a cost-effective option for
consistently bigger load sizes.
“With multiple industries embracing the increased automation of AMRs,
manufacturers are beginning to demand the additional functionality from
value-add providers like Nord Modules that build top modules for our MiR
fleet to enable multiple applications within a single facility,” said Ed
Mullen, VP of sales, Americas, MiR. “These flexible customizations are
key differentiators for MiR and its integrators. We welcome Nord Modules
into our partner ecosystem and look forward to how more of our customers
will be able to implement our AMRs straight out of the box, speeding the
overall integration process for plant needs.”
Nord Modules’ products comply with the safety requirements in the EU
Machinery Directive 2006/42/CE.
Nord Modules Celebrates its U.S. Launch with New Distributor,
Presence at Automate
U.S. distributor Hermitage
Automation is the first distributor Nord Modules has signed to take
its modules into the U.S. market. According to Hansen, the company
expects to grow its distribution network extensively within the next
months.
Hansen and Kenneth B. Henriksen,
Nord Module’s new chief commercial officer, will attend Automate
2019 in Chicago April 8-11, showing off the easy customization its
modules enable as MiR displays several Nord Modules’ products in its
booth (7368). To schedule a meeting to see how their products add value
to the MiR robots, please contact Henriksen or Kelly Wanlass of Hughes
Communications, Inc.
“Increasing awareness for our value-added product portfolio and building
a strong global distribution network are our current priorities,”
confirmed Hansen. “As a result, we signed with Hermitage and hired Henriksen,
an established name in the robotics industry. Kenneth brings an
extensive engineering background and experience in technical sales and
sales management, most recently with robotics companies like Purple
Robotics and OnRobot.”
About Nord Modules
Nord Modules manufacturers flexible material-moving modules that
efficiently connect production lines and internal logistics using
autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). Founded by Mobile Industrial Robot
(MiR) co-founder, Bruno Hansen, the Odense, Denmark-based company aims
to add value to mobile robots with safe, high-quality standard gate
modules that enhance automated heavy-payload transportation between
production lines and storage systems and increase the flexibility of the
production lines by enabling companies to easily use the same mobile
robot for multiple tasks. For more information, visit http://www.nord-modules.com
