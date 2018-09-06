MiTek® Wins the D.R. Horton 2018 Chairman’s Choice Award

The Chairman’s Choice Award Is Given to Trade Partners That Have Demonstrated Excellence

MiTek USA today announced that it was honored to recently receive the D.R. Horton 2018 Chairman’s Choice Award, a distinguished privilege. The award recognizes trade partner excellence, and MiTek was selected for its tremendous work as a national partner of D.R. Horton’s; for increased efficiency and technology opportunities introduced to many D.R. Horton divisions; and for MiTek’s overall responsiveness.

MiTek was cited for superior service delivering product solutions on a national scale from MiTek’s expansive offering of Builder Products, which include hangers, shear walls, fasteners, and software solutions. This 2018 Chairman’s Choice Award comes just three years after MiTek initially engaged D.R. Horton with its MiTek Builder Products line of hangers and fasteners. D.R. Horton is the largest home builder in the United States, ranking No. 1 on the Builder 100 list since 2002. In calendar 2017, D.R. Horton closed more than 47,000 homes, with revenues of over $14 billion.

“MiTek has proven itself to be an exceptional trade partner,” said Brad Conlon, D.R. Horton’s Vice President of National Accounts. “Not only do they offer top quality products and services, it’s their people that help set them apart.”

“D.R. Horton is widely known in the home building sector for its careful choices of top supply partners to work with to fuel their national operations,” said MiTek’s Trace Biles, Director, National Builders and Supply Chain. “We are honored that D.R. Horton has awarded MiTek this prestigious award, and we look forward to continuing to serve them with products and services that are truly second to none.”

About MiTek

MiTek is a diversified global supplier of software, engineered products, services, and equipment to the residential, commercial, and industrial, construction sectors. MiTek Industries’ passion for its associates’ well-being and its customers’ success is the company’s hallmark. A Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK-A, NYSE: BRK-B) since 2001, MiTek has operations in more than 40 countries on six continents. Learn more: www.MiTek-us.com and www.MII.com.

