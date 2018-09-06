Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MiTek® Wins the D.R. Horton 2018 Chairman’s Choice Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

The Chairman’s Choice Award Is Given to Trade Partners That Have Demonstrated Excellence

MiTek USA today announced that it was honored to recently receive the D.R. Horton 2018 Chairman’s Choice Award, a distinguished privilege. The award recognizes trade partner excellence, and MiTek was selected for its tremendous work as a national partner of D.R. Horton’s; for increased efficiency and technology opportunities introduced to many D.R. Horton divisions; and for MiTek’s overall responsiveness.

MiTek was cited for superior service delivering product solutions on a national scale from MiTek’s expansive offering of Builder Products, which include hangers, shear walls, fasteners, and software solutions. This 2018 Chairman’s Choice Award comes just three years after MiTek initially engaged D.R. Horton with its MiTek Builder Products line of hangers and fasteners. D.R. Horton is the largest home builder in the United States, ranking No. 1 on the Builder 100 list since 2002. In calendar 2017, D.R. Horton closed more than 47,000 homes, with revenues of over $14 billion.

“MiTek has proven itself to be an exceptional trade partner,” said Brad Conlon, D.R. Horton’s Vice President of National Accounts. “Not only do they offer top quality products and services, it’s their people that help set them apart.”

“D.R. Horton is widely known in the home building sector for its careful choices of top supply partners to work with to fuel their national operations,” said MiTek’s Trace Biles, Director, National Builders and Supply Chain. “We are honored that D.R. Horton has awarded MiTek this prestigious award, and we look forward to continuing to serve them with products and services that are truly second to none.”

About MiTek

MiTek is a diversified global supplier of software, engineered products, services, and equipment to the residential, commercial, and industrial, construction sectors. MiTek Industries’ passion for its associates’ well-being and its customers’ success is the company’s hallmark. A Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK-A, NYSE: BRK-B) since 2001, MiTek has operations in more than 40 countries on six continents. Learn more: www.MiTek-us.com and www.MII.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pEnzychem Lifesciences Completes Successful Investor Roadshow in Hong Kong and Singapore
PR
08:31pDAILY DIVIDEND REPORT : Vz, sre, hes, phm, hog
AQ
08:31pQUANTUM GENOMICS : completes patient recruitment more than six months ahead of initial schedule in its phase IIb hypertension (NEW-HOPE) study, now expects to present results by mid-November 2018
AQ
08:31pAEROVIRONMENT : Collaborates with REIN's DroneInsurance.com to Offer Commercial Drone Insurance Solutions for Quantix™ Hybrid Drone
PR
08:31pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Nears Gender Pay Equity
PR
08:31pNATIONAL LAND REALTY : Lists MLB All-Star Jake Peavy’s Southern Falls Plantation
BU
08:31pGARDNER DENVER : to Present at 2018 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
BU
08:31pFRESHDIRECT : Founder Jason Ackerman Steps Down as CEO
BU
08:29pPAN INDIA : GET GOODS AND SERVICE TAX i.e. GST REGISTRATION IN INDIA WITH COMPANY VAKIL
AQ
08:29pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5APPLE : APPLE'S THIRD ACT : The Wearables Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.