MiTek's Hardy Frame® Has Received an Evaluation Code Report for Its New Cold Formed Steel Moment Frame™ Products

MiTek has just received an Evaluation Code Report for the new Hardy
Frame Cold
Formed Steel Moment Frame and Cold
Formed Steel Picture Frame products. Evaluation Code Reports enable
designers to confidently specify “alternate building materials” not
defined in the code, and they are accepted by the vast majority of
building departments.
The MiTek Hardy Frame CFS Moment Frame Evaluation
Code Reports can be downloaded at this link.
These Evaluation Code Reports validate Hardy Frame Cold
Formed Steel Moment Frame products as acceptable alternate
building materials, allowing design professionals to rely on Hardy
Frame’s allowable values and recommended installations, such as
connections for transfer of forces.
“For Hardy Frame’s Cold
Formed Steel Moment Frames, building departments now have third
party validation that these products meet the intent of the code,”
said Hardy Frame’s Jesse Karns. “These Code Reports will advance the use
of our innovative Cold Formed Steel line by making specification and
code-compliance easier for designers to achieve.”
The new Evaluation Code Report for the Hardy Frame Cold Formed Steel
Moment Frames follow the recent debut of the Cold Formed Steel Moment
Frame “Design Manager,” a web-based software program that is the latest
in a long line of shear-wall system solutions from MiTek. The new “Design
Manager” supports Hardy Frame CFS
Moment Frames, the industry’s first line of cold-formed steel moment
frames. Access the “Design Manager” at this link.
As background, Hardy Frame Cold Formed Steel Moment Frames are the
industry’s first cold-formed steel prefabricated moment frames, built on
the success of Hardy Frame HFX Panels. The Cold Formed Steel Moment
Frames offer very high lateral load resistance in narrow-wall lengths,
ideal for providing design freedom to create large architectural
openings for moveable glass walls and windows. The configuration of the
Cold Formed Steel Moment Frame that includes a sill beam at the bottom
and a header beam at the top is called the Cold Formed Steel Picture
Frame. It is extremely effective for distributing compression loads over
a large surface area to enable stacking in multi-story, light-frame wood
or cold-formed steel construction.
About MiTek
MiTek is a diversified global supplier of software, services, engineered
products, and automated manufacturing equipment to the residential and
commercial construction sectors. MiTek Industries’ passion for its
associates’ well-being, and its customers’ success, is the company’s
hallmark. A Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A,
NYSE: BRK-B)
company since 2001, MiTek has operations in more than 40 countries on
six continents. Learn more at: www.MiTek-us.com.
