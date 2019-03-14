Log in
MiTek's Hardy Frame® Has Received an Evaluation Code Report for Its New Cold Formed Steel Moment Frame™ Products

03/14/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

MiTek has just received an Evaluation Code Report for the new Hardy Frame Cold Formed Steel Moment Frame and Cold Formed Steel Picture Frame products. Evaluation Code Reports enable designers to confidently specify “alternate building materials” not defined in the code, and they are accepted by the vast majority of building departments.

The MiTek Hardy Frame CFS Moment Frame Evaluation Code Reports can be downloaded at this link. These Evaluation Code Reports validate Hardy Frame Cold Formed Steel Moment Frame products as acceptable alternate building materials, allowing design professionals to rely on Hardy Frame’s allowable values and recommended installations, such as connections for transfer of forces.

“For Hardy Frame’s Cold Formed Steel Moment Frames, building departments now have third party validation that these products meet the intent of the code,” said Hardy Frame’s Jesse Karns. “These Code Reports will advance the use of our innovative Cold Formed Steel line by making specification and code-compliance easier for designers to achieve.”

The new Evaluation Code Report for the Hardy Frame Cold Formed Steel Moment Frames follow the recent debut of the Cold Formed Steel Moment Frame “Design Manager,” a web-based software program that is the latest in a long line of shear-wall system solutions from MiTek. The new “Design Manager” supports Hardy Frame CFS Moment Frames, the industry’s first line of cold-formed steel moment frames. Access the “Design Manager” at this link.

As background, Hardy Frame Cold Formed Steel Moment Frames are the industry’s first cold-formed steel prefabricated moment frames, built on the success of Hardy Frame HFX Panels. The Cold Formed Steel Moment Frames offer very high lateral load resistance in narrow-wall lengths, ideal for providing design freedom to create large architectural openings for moveable glass walls and windows. The configuration of the Cold Formed Steel Moment Frame that includes a sill beam at the bottom and a header beam at the top is called the Cold Formed Steel Picture Frame. It is extremely effective for distributing compression loads over a large surface area to enable stacking in multi-story, light-frame wood or cold-formed steel construction.

About MiTek

MiTek is a diversified global supplier of software, services, engineered products, and automated manufacturing equipment to the residential and commercial construction sectors. MiTek Industries’ passion for its associates’ well-being, and its customers’ success, is the company’s hallmark. A Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A, NYSE: BRK-B) company since 2001, MiTek has operations in more than 40 countries on six continents. Learn more at: www.MiTek-us.com.


© Business Wire 2019
