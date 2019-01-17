Log in
MiX Telematics to provide LineStar Integrity Services with ELD solution

01/17/2019 | 10:08am EST

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics, a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, today announced that it will be providing US-based energy solutions company, LineStar Integrity Services, with its ELD solution to help improve the safety, compliance and efficiency of their fleet.

MiX Telematics to provide LineStar Integrity Services with ELD solution
MiX Telematics's ELD in-cab display assisting safer and more efficient driving


MiX Telematics’ Hours of Service solution is fully ELD-compliant, allowing customers to have peace of mind when choosing the right telematics solution for their fleet. LineStar’s requirements were clear when it came to their ELD requirements: they wanted the capability to switch between DOT & non-DOT for more than half of their trucks as well as improve driver behavior through constructive coaching.

“MiX Telematics’s ELD solution checked all the right boxes for us when it came to choosing a full-featured telematics solution. We’re pleased that 400 of our vehicles will be fitted with MiX’s premium fleet management solution allowing us to focus on our core business,” said Jason Carpenter, Vice President, EHS&C at LineStar Integrity Services.

In addition to Hours of Service, the solution will also help LineStar improve driver behavior and vehicle efficiency via real-time feedback to the driver. Furthermore, access to powerful and valuable reports and analytics gives LineStar insight into their drivers and fleet operations at all times.

“We’re anticipating compelling improvements to our fleet’s efficiency and driver safety by adopting MiX’s solution and will look to build on this relationship over the years,” concludes Carpenter.

“We are proud LineStar has chosen to partner with MiX to help improve the compliance and efficiency of their fleet operations. We have a number of US customers making the switch to ELD and have built a reputation for making this change easy and effortless. We look forward to doing the same for LineStar,” said Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics.  

Photograph: A high resolution image to accompany this release is attached.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than 714,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com

For further information:
Michelle Faulkner
+1 617-510-6998
michelle@big-swing.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46993d93-cda9-49b2-a221-0dff7aac12b7

MiX Telematics logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
