Miami Area Employment – July 2020

Wednesday, September 02, 2020

Local Rate of Employment Loss Similar to the National Average

Total nonfarm employment for the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 2,476,400 in July 2020, down 202,500 over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Miami's rate of job loss, at 7.6 percent, was similar to the national decline of 7.7 percent. (See chart 1and table 1.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that Miami's over-the-year employment loss in July was greater than the 191,000 jobs lost in June. (The Technical Noteat the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

The Miami area is made up of three metropolitan divisions-separately identifiable employment centers within the larger metropolitan area. All three divisions lost jobs over the year. Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, the largest of the three divisions with 45 percent of the area's employment, lost 75,900 jobs from July a year ago. The Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach Division, which accounted for 32 percent of Miami area's workforce, lost 69,300 jobs, while the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach Division lost 57,300 jobs over the 12-month period.

Industry employment

Employment in Miami's leisure and hospitality supersector fell sharply (-85,200) for the 12 months ending in July, the largest loss of jobs among local major industry sectors. In percentage terms, the leisure and hospitality supersector declined 26.1 percent in Miami; nationwide, the rate of job loss was 24.2 percent. (See chart 2.)

The trade, transportation, and utilities sector in the Miami area lost 32,600 jobs, a 5.3-percent decline over the year. Over half of the jobs lost in this sector were in the Miami metropolitan division (-17,800). Nationally, employment in trade, transportation, and utilities was down 5.7 percent over the year.

Two other supersectors in the Miami area lost over 25,000 jobs since last July. The professional and business services supersector in the local area lost 31,300 jobs, down 6.9 percent; nationwide, employment in professional and business services was down 6.7 percent. Miami's education and health services industry lost 25,900 jobs over the year, down 6.4 percent; nationwide, employment in this supersector was down 5.1 percent.

Five other local area supersectors had job losses greater than 1,000, ranging from 9,900 in other services to 2,900 in construction.

Twelve largest metropolitan areas

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in July 2020. All 12 areas had over-the-year job losses during the period, with the rates of job losses in 6 areas exceeding the national decrease of 7.7 percent. New York-Newark-Jersey City had the fastest rate of job loss (-13.6 percent), followed by Boston-Cambridge-Nashua (-12.1 percent). Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale (-3.5 percent) had the slowest rate of job loss. (See chart 3 and table 2.)

New York lost the largest number of jobs over the year (-1,354,700), followed by Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (-628,000). The smallest employment loss occurred in Phoenix (-74,000). Annual losses in the remaining nine metropolitan areas ranged from 396,000 in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin to 135,000 in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell.

Over the year, leisure and hospitality lost the most jobs in all 12 metropolitan areas. New York had the largest loss of jobs for this sector (-439,800), followed by Los Angeles (-242,500). Atlanta and Phoenix had the smallest job losses for the leisure and hospitality sector (-48,300 each). The remaining eight areas had job losses ranging from 138,000 in Chicago to 60,500 in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land for this industry sector.

Phoenix had over-the-year employment gains in three industry sectors: trade, transportation, and utilities (5,900); education and health services (4,300); and other services (1,000). Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington added 10,700 jobs in financial activities. No other area had job gains over 1,000.

Metropolitan area employment data for August 2020 are scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on July 2020 Establishment Survey Data BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the June final and July preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm. In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the counties of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach in Florida.

The Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach, FL Metropolitan Division includes Broward County in Florida.

The Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, FL Metropolitan Division includes Miami-Dade County in Florida

The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach, FL Metropolitan Division includes Palm Beach County in Florida.

2020 July 2019 to July 2020 Net change Percent change United States Total nonfarm 150,699 133,432 138,509 139,100 -11,599 -7.7 Mining and logging 746 631 631 632 -114 -15.3 Construction 7,753 7,076 7,365 7,419 -334 -4.3 Manufacturing 12,919 11,697 12,163 12,185 -734 -5.7 Trade, transportation, and utilities 27,671 24,765 25,851 26,094 -1,577 -5.7 Information 2,883 2,562 2,585 2,578 -305 -10.6 Financial activities 8,836 8,564 8,648 8,697 -139 -1.6 Professional and business services 21,456 19,396 19,844 20,024 -1,432 -6.7 Education and health services 23,863 22,231 22,556 22,641 -1,222 -5.1 Leisure and hospitality 17,289 10,109 12,440 13,111 -4,178 -24.2 Other services 5,979 4,835 5,229 5,382 -597 -10.0 Government 21,304 21,566 21,197 20,337 -967 -4.5 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area Total nonfarm 2,678.9 2,427.8 2,493.0 2,476.4 -202.5 -7.6 Mining and logging 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.1 14.3 Construction 142.8 138.7 142.0 139.9 -2.9 -2.0 Manufacturing 91.4 83.2 84.5 85.6 -5.8 -6.3 Trade, transportation, and utilities 609.4 556.7 573.8 576.8 -32.6 -5.3 Information 50.5 47.8 48.0 47.0 -3.5 -6.9 Financial activities 189.1 187.3 189.2 189.9 0.8 0.4 Professional and business services 451.7 409.7 420.2 420.4 -31.3 -6.9 Education and health services 402.0 379.8 381.7 376.1 -25.9 -6.4 Leisure and hospitality 326.3 210.8 254.9 241.1 -85.2 -26.1 Other services 120.5 101.7 108.1 110.6 -9.9 -8.2 Government 294.5 311.3 289.8 288.2 -6.3 -2.1 Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, FL Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 1,197.2 1,089.1 1,129.0 1,121.3 -75.9 -6.3 Mining and logging 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.1 20.0 Construction 53.8 54.3 56.6 55.3 1.5 2.8 Manufacturing 42.4 36.3 38.1 39.5 -2.9 -6.8 Trade, transportation, and utilities 301.0 272.2 282.7 283.2 -17.8 -5.9 Information 20.3 20.4 20.5 20.0 -0.3 -1.5 Financial activities 81.4 81.1 82.4 82.8 1.4 1.7 Professional and business services 182.2 166.7 171.6 169.9 -12.3 -6.8 Education and health services 187.5 177.1 178.9 178.0 -9.5 -5.1 Leisure and hospitality 143.6 93.5 117.5 111.2 -32.4 -22.6 Other services 50.4 42.6 45.4 47.1 -3.3 -6.5 Government 134.1 144.3 134.7 133.7 -0.4 -0.3 Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach, FL Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 853.6 768.5 787.0 784.3 -69.3 -8.1 Construction 49.9 46.8 46.9 46.0 -3.9 -7.8 Manufacturing 29.0 27.4 26.9 26.7 -2.3 -7.9 Trade, transportation, and utilities 194.1 181.2 185.7 187.1 -7.0 -3.6 Information 20.0 18.2 18.2 17.9 -2.1 -10.5 Financial activities 64.6 64.1 64.2 64.6 0.0 0.0 Professional and business services 152.5 140.3 142.1 144.8 -7.7 -5.0 Education and health services 110.1 103.6 104.6 99.7 -10.4 -9.4 Leisure and hospitality 96.2 53.5 68.7 67.4 -28.8 -29.9 Other services 37.2 30.3 32.8 33.7 -3.5 -9.4 Government 99.9 103.0 96.8 96.3 -3.6 -3.6 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach, FL Metropolitan Division Total nonfarm 628.1 570.2 577.0 570.8 -57.3 -9.1 Construction 39.1 37.6 38.5 38.6 -0.5 -1.3 Manufacturing 20.0 19.5 19.5 19.4 -0.6 -3.0 Trade, transportation, and utilities 114.3 103.3 105.4 106.5 -7.8 -6.8 Information 10.2 9.2 9.3 9.1 -1.1 -10.8 Financial activities 43.1 42.1 42.6 42.5 -0.6 -1.4 Professional and business services 117.0 102.7 106.5 105.7 -11.3 -9.7 Education and health services 104.4 99.1 98.2 98.4 -6.0 -5.7 Leisure and hospitality 86.5 63.8 68.7 62.5 -24.0 -27.7 Other services 32.9 28.8 29.9 29.8 -3.1 -9.4 Government 60.5 64.0 58.3 58.2 -2.3 -3.8