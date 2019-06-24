Miami Dolphins in Collaboration with Ashley HomeStore Surprise 100 Kids with Beds at Hope to Dream Sleepover

The Miami Dolphins in collaboration with Ashley HomeStore surprised 100 underprivileged children with the gift of comfortable sleep for years to come at the third annual Hope to Dream Sleepover. Each of the children enjoyed a sleepover party at the Baptist Health Training Facility, where they received their very own twin-size bed and bedding from Ashley HomeStore complete with a Miami Dolphins comforter.

“We love kicking off summer by partnering with the Dolphins to make so many kids happy,” President of City Furniture, the South Florida licensee for Ashley HomeStore, Andrew Koenig said. “They have a chance to meet Dolphin players, party on the field and most importantly, try out the new beds that will help enhance their sleep for years as they grow.”

The event hosted by the Miami Dolphins on June 21 was the latest gridiron-themed sleepover for Ashley HomeStore’s international Hope to Dream initiative. The kids enjoyed dinner, toured the Dolphins locker room and powered through fun games and activities with Miami Dolphins players Davon Godchaux, Charles Harris, Bobby McCain and Christian Wilkins, cheerleaders and T.D. followed by a dance party on their new beds.

“I’m excited to be out here and entertain them, let them see actual faces without helmets, represent the Dolphins and letting your inner kid come out. Put yourself in their shoes and see how they want to see you as a person,” Miami Dolphins Defensive End Charles Harris said. “I grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, me and my sister were the only ones in the household with my mom and I remember I had a twin-size bed always breaking down, and I remember it had holes in it. Sleeping better and good quality sleep is something we preach around the facility so even as a kid having great quality sleep is very important for their growth, for their health and development. I think it is very healthy for them to receive a great bed, a bed to go to sleep at night that is comfortable, with the Miami Dolphins logo on it to inspire them.”

Ashley HomeStore, the largest furniture retailer in the U.S., dedicates a portion of proceeds from every mattress sale at participating locations to its nationwide Hope to Dream program, which has donated 80,000 new beds and bedding to children in need since 2010. All Ashley HomeStore locations in Miami-Dade through Indian River counties in South Florida are active year-round in the Hope to Dream charity’s donation program. Helping Ashley HomeStore bring this year’s Hope to Dream Sleepover to fruition were Bedgear, Mantua and Tempur-Sealy.

This event is part of an ongoing series of the #DolphinsHuddlefor100 service projects as part of the NFL’s 100th celebration. The NFL has invited fans, players, clubs and employees to join Huddle for 100, an effort to inspire 1 million people to volunteer 100 minutes of their time to make meaningful contributions to their communities. These activities are in connection with the Miami Dolphins’ initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community. For more information on the NFL Huddle and to see volunteer opportunities with the Dolphins, visit https://www.miamidolphins.com/community/specialteams.

Image Credit: MIAMI DOLPHINS

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/iozd641csa6tpmt/AACozGUI_QphwJDwkMMAW7tga?dl=0

#DolphinsHuddlefor100 @NFL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005581/en/