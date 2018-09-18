Miami HEAT, Miami Cancer Institute and Entercom Team Up in the Fight Against Cancer

Miami, FL, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three leading South Florida organizations – the Miami HEAT, Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute and Entercom, the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content in the U.S. – have formed a unique philanthropic partnership in the fight against cancer: “HEAT.HELP.CURE,” representing, “Join the HEAT. You can help. Find a cure.”

The new initiative – whose signature event will be the first-ever HEAT.HELP.CURE Radiothon November 7 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. – brings together the power of the Miami HEAT, the reach of Entercom’s radio stations – 101.5 LITE FM (WLYF-FM), Power 96 (WPOW-FM), 102.7 The Beach (WMXJ-FM), 104.3 The Shark (WSFS-FM) and 790 The Ticket (WAXY-AM) – and the South Florida community, all for one purpose: to build a world without cancer.

The organizations revealed the new partnership at Miami Cancer Institute, where HEAT players Bam Adebayo and Rodney McGruder surprised pediatric patients by interacting with them ‘live’ via satellite from the HEAT practice court to the Institute’s “Infusionarium,” which offers pediatric cancer patients the opportunity to explore the world, virtually, with live satellite feeds and other entertainment while receiving treatment such as chemotherapy and radiation.

Proceeds raised through the HEAT.HELP.CURE initiative will support groundbreaking cancer research and care at Miami Cancer Institute.

Miami Cancer Institute provides unparalleled expertise in the prevention, treatment and survivorship of individual cancers, and access to the world’s latest cancer discoveries, most effective treatments and best outcomes – all right here in South Florida.

“Every day, cancer researchers and physicians at Miami Cancer Institute work tirelessly to build a world without cancer,” said the Institute’s Founding CEO and Executive Medical Director Michael Zinner, M.D. “Our community can make a genuine impact through this new partnership.”

“This is a cause that all of us at the Miami HEAT are passionate about,” said Vice President/Executive Director, Miami HEAT Charitable Fund Steve Stowe. “So many of our lives have been touched in some way by cancer. And by sharing stories of the compassionate care and clinical excellence provided to patients at Miami Cancer Institute, we hope to inspire our entire community to support this lifesaving mission.”

“We are committed to making a difference in our communities and invite all to tune in across all five stations November 7 to hear inspiring stories from HEAT athletes and Miami Cancer Institute patients, doctors and nurses, and to helping us fight this disease that impacts us all,” said Keriann Worley, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom South Florida. “It will be the perfect prelude to the home game of the Miami HEAT versus San Antonio Spurs.”





Learn more at HeatHelpCure.org.



FOR PHOTOS, SOT & BROLL VISIT: http://newsroom.baptisthealth.net/multimedia-post/?cat=miamicancerinstitute/





###

About Miami Cancer Institute

Miami Cancer Institute is a next-generation cancer treatment destination known for its leading clinical care and research, compassionate patient experience and state-of-the-art technology – including the first proton therapy center in South Florida, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the only radiation oncology program in the world with each of the latest radiation therapies in one place. The Institute offers an impressive roster of established community oncologists and renowned cancer experts, clinical researchers and genomic scientists recruited from the nation’s top cancer centers. As Florida’s only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Alliance, Miami Cancer Institute is part of a deep and functional collaboration that affords patients access to innovative treatments right here at home and ensures that the standards of care developed by our multidisciplinary disease management teams match those at MSK. Heralded nationally as one of the “hybrid” cancer centers of the future, Miami Cancer Institute combines high-quality community-based cancer care with the best of an academic cancer center, including innovative clinical trials tied to research and genomics and disease-specific surgeons, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists who are experts in their fields. For more information, visit MiamiCancerInstitute.com.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country’s two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of location connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation’s unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

Victoria Verdeja Baptist Health South Florida 3059041038 VictoriaV@baptisthealth.net