Miami International Holdings Reports August 2020 Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group; Year-to-Date Market Share up Approximately 19% from 2019

09/03/2020 | 11:12am EDT

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported August 2020 trading results for its three options exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald™ (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 70.9 million equity option contracts in August for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,380,801 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.19%.


Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Contracts

Aug-20

Aug-19

% Chg

July-20

% Chg

Aug-20

Aug-19

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22


22


168

168


U.S. Equity Options
Industry

582,394,732

418,770,313

39.1%

582,318,225

0.0%

4,413,767,683

2,925,204,592

50.9%

MIAX Exchange Group

70,996,814

43,160,673

64.5%

66,453,392

6.8%

518,728,761

289,502,363

79.2%

MIAX

28,298,707

15,848,772

78.6%

28,259,455

0.1%

205,900,750

116,104,353

77.3%

MIAX PEARL

23,805,458

24,174,456

-1.5%

24,098,544

-1.2%

204,748,354

157,743,212

29.8%

MIAX Emerald

18,892,649

3,137,445

502.2%

14,095,393

34.0%

108,079,657

15,654,798

590.4%

Equity Options ADV

Aug-20

Aug-19

% Chg

July-20

% Chg

Aug-20

Aug-19

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options
Industry

27,733,082

19,035,014

45.7%

26,469,010

4.8%

26,272,427

17,411,932

50.9%

MIAX Exchange Group

3,380,801

1,961,849

72.3%

3,020,609

11.9%

3,087,671

1,723,228

79.2%

MIAX

1,347,557

720,399

87.1%

1,284,521

4.9%

1,225,600

691,097

77.3%

MIAX PEARL

1,133,593

1,098,839

3.2%

1,095,388

3.5%

1,218,740

938,948

29.8%

MIAX Emerald

899,650

142,611

530.8%

640,700

40.4%

643,331

93,183

590.4%











Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,

Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equity Options Market
Share

Aug-20

Aug-19

% Chg

July-20

% Chg

Aug-20

Aug-19

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

12.19%

10.31%

18.3%

11.41%

6.8%

11.75%

9.90%

18.8%

MIAX

4.86%

3.78%

28.4%

4.85%

0.1%

4.66%

3.97%

17.5%

MIAX PEARL

4.09%

5.77%

-29.2%

4.14%

-1.2%

4.64%

5.39%

-14.0%

MIAX Emerald

3.24%

0.75%

333.0%

2.42%

34.0%

2.45%

0.54%

357.6%

Other news and achievements include:  

MIAX PEARL

  • Announced that its proposed rule filing to provide for the trading of equity securities under the MIAX PEARL exchange license has been approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Trading on MIAX PEARL Equities, MIH's first equities exchange, is expected to begin on September 25, 2020.

MIAX Exchange Group

  • New daily market share record
    • 15.29% market share on September 2, 2020

MIH

  • Jointly announced with the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, Inc. (MGEX) that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which MIH has agreed to acquire MGEX following a demutualization of MGEX by its members.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to MGEX membership approval and customary closing conditions including certain regulatory approvals.

For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com

Corporate Communications Contact

Natalie Kay, Karma Agency


nkay@karmaagency.com


215-790-7806

About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald™ and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three options trading exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).

MIAX Options serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).

The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.

To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. 

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-august-2020-trading-results-for-miax-exchange-group-year-to-date-market-share-up-approximately-19-from-2019-301123997.html

SOURCE Miami International Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
