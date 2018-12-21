Log in
Miami Valley Steel : Employee Gym Upgrades

12/21/2018

With New Year's Resolutions time just around the corner, Miami Valley Steel has made many NEW exciting updates occurring in the Fitness Room.

  • A new Peloton Bike with incredible video classes and interactive scenic routes
  • The Precor Treadmill has been updated with a brand new belt and platform
  • A brand new 65 Inch Smart TV has been installed giving employees access to any fitness class found on YouTube as well as two different paid yoga and mobility programs
  • Redesign of some equipment locations to free up for the delivery of two more new machines being manufactured for us & set to arrive soon

MVS Wishes You a Happy & Healthy Holiday Season!

Disclaimer

Miami Valley Steel Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 19:04:06 UTC
