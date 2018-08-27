Miami Valley Steel : MVS Took Part in the 2018 Gauntlet!

On Saturday August 11th we had 10 individuals run the 5K Muddy Adventure Trail at the 2018 Gauntlet.
This is a natural & man-made military inspired obstacle that ex- NFL player, Matt Light, puts on annually and all proceeds benefit his foundation, The Light Foundation; such as The Light Project, Youth Football Camp, Youth Wild Turkey Hunt, Camp Vohakase, & much more!
We had 2 racers finish in the top 20 out of 600+ racers. Congrats to all the Men & Women of Steel for Conquering the Gauntlet!!!
Read more about The Gauntlet here.
