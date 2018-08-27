Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Miami Valley Steel : MVS Took Part in the 2018 Gauntlet!

08/27/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

On Saturday August 11th we had 10 individuals run the 5K Muddy Adventure Trail at the 2018 Gauntlet.

This is a natural & man-made military inspired obstacle that ex- NFL player, Matt Light, puts on annually and all proceeds benefit his foundation, The Light Foundation; such as The Light Project, Youth Football Camp, Youth Wild Turkey Hunt, Camp Vohakase, & much more!

We had 2 racers finish in the top 20 out of 600+ racers. Congrats to all the Men & Women of Steel for Conquering the Gauntlet!!!

Read more about The Gauntlet here.

Disclaimer

Miami Valley Steel Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 18:51:06 UTC
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
