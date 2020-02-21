Miami Valley Steel : MVSS is Going “More” Green!

Log in
02/21/2020 | 02:15pm EST

Starting in January 2020, MVSS started a recycling program in our office and plant that encourages our employees to reduce waste by recycling everyday items. Items such as pop cans/bottles, food containers, junk mail, magazines, cardboard, etc. Our hope is to reduce our landfill waste by 30-50% in the first year.

Recycling nearly 30 million lbs. of steel each year, MVSS is already one of the largest recyclers in Miami County. In addition to steel, we have over 7,000 lbs. of paper shredded and recycled each year, and have invested in high efficiency lighting in both our offices and plant.

Disclaimer

Miami Valley Steel Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 19:13:59 UTC
