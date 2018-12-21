Log in
Miami Valley Steel : Putting for Charity at Miami Valley Steel

12/21/2018 | 08:05pm CET

This is the time of year for giving. New this year at Miami Valley Steel is Charity Putting. For every $1.00 donation, you get to putt three Golf Balls. If you make one-ball, three managers will donate $1.00 each, if you make two balls, they will donate $10.00 each and if you make all three balls, they will each donate $50.00. All proceeds will go to Salvation Army. Since last Friday, we have raised $288.00. However, there is one rule, if you are a golfer and you cannot make at least one ball you will have to pay an extra $2.00 for being a lousy putter.

Disclaimer

Miami Valley Steel Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 19:04:06 UTC
