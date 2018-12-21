Miami Valley Steel : Putting for Charity at Miami Valley Steel

This is the time of year for giving. New this year at Miami Valley Steel is Charity Putting. For every $1.00 donation, you get to putt three Golf Balls. If you make one-ball, three managers will donate $1.00 each, if you make two balls, they will donate $10.00 each and if you make all three balls, they will each donate $50.00. All proceeds will go to Salvation Army. Since last Friday, we have raised $288.00. However, there is one rule, if you are a golfer and you cannot make at least one ball you will have to pay an extra $2.00 for being a lousy putter.