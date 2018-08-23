Log in
Miami Valley Steel : supports kids heading back to school!

08/23/2018 | 07:57pm CEST

With kids heading back to school or embarking on their very first day of school we wanted to remind everyone of the Business Partnerships we have with our local schools.

Below is a summary of what we do and with whom. Hope everyone has a great 2018-2019 School Year!!!

  • Celebrate prefect attendance & Honor Roll students quarterly at Kyle Elementary
  • Testing Days we give mints/small token items to all 3rd Graders during testing days at Washington Primary (with Unity Bank)
  • Thanksgiving lunch for all students at Washington Primary (with Unity Bank)
  • Christmas Break Time we give students a little gift set to send them off on break at Washington Primary (with Unity Bank)
  • End of School Year Prefect Attendance students receive a $25 gift card to Jay & Mary Bookstore, Troy, OH at Washington Primary (with Unity Bank)

Disclaimer

Miami Valley Steel Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 17:56:08 UTC
