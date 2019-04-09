Miami-based UBS Professional Carlos E. Lowell Achieves CEPA Designation

Miami-based UBS Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: UBS) advisor, Carlos E. Lowell, recently earned the Exit Planning Institute’s CEPA designation. The Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) Program is an executive MBA-style program that trains and certifies qualified and experienced professional financial advisors in the field of exit planning for business owners. Only a small percentage of financial professionals achieve this designation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005847/en/

Miami-based UBS Financial Services Inc. advisor, Carlos E. Lowell, recently earned the Exit Planning Institute's CEPA designation. (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed and taught by a diverse team of more than 15 nationally recognized experts, the CEPA program integrates exit strategy into the business, personal, and financial goals of the business owner. CEPA-certified financial advisors help business owners prepare exit plans that are strategically designed blueprints to assist them in selling a business.

To receive the CEPA designation, Lowell completed the rigorous four-day program that involved approximately 100 hours of pre-course study, 30 hours of classroom instruction, and the successful completion of a three-hour proctored exam.

Karl Ruppert, Market Head for UBS Private Wealth Management in Florida said, “We are pleased Carlos has received this important CEPA designation. With his experience and guidance, he is in a position to help business owners evaluate different options for their company. His goal is to help business owners maximize the value of their business, while creating a succession structure for the business and individual after a transition of ownership.”

Lowell began his career in finance in 1994 after graduating with a B.S. from the University of Miami. He worked in the insurance industry in both Europe and the U.S. before earning his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management. After graduation, Lowell worked in the Private Wealth Management Group at Goldman Sachs before moving to Morgan Stanley where he held multiple roles, including Miami Complex Manager and Director of International Accounts at its New York headquarters. By leveraging his diverse experience and obtaining the Certified Financial Planner™ and Certified Exit Planning designation, Lowell brings a deep knowledge of risk management, financial planning and international business to the clients of The Lowell Group.

In addition, Lowell is committed to the South Florida community he calls home. He is involved as an alumnus of the University of Miami where he studied mechanical engineering and economics. He has served as vice president on the Alumni Association Board and currently serves on the President's Council. He is also actively involved with Baptist Health South Florida. Lowell currently chairs its Foundation's Miami Cancer Institute Council, serves on the operating Board of Directors for Baptist Hospital as well as on the system-wide Risk and Finance Committee. He was just recently named treasurer of the operating Board of Directors for Baptist Hospital.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005847/en/