Miami-based UBS Professional Carlos E. Lowell Achieves CEPA Designation

Miami-based UBS Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: UBS) advisor, Carlos
E. Lowell, recently earned the Exit Planning Institute’s CEPA
designation. The Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) Program is an
executive MBA-style program that trains and certifies qualified and
experienced professional financial advisors in the field of exit
planning for business owners. Only a small percentage of financial
professionals achieve this designation.
Developed and taught by a diverse team of more than 15 nationally
recognized experts, the CEPA program integrates exit strategy into the
business, personal, and financial goals of the business owner.
CEPA-certified financial advisors help business owners prepare exit
plans that are strategically designed blueprints to assist them in
selling a business.
To receive the CEPA designation, Lowell completed the rigorous four-day
program that involved approximately 100 hours of pre-course study, 30
hours of classroom instruction, and the successful completion of a
three-hour proctored exam.
Karl Ruppert, Market Head for UBS Private Wealth Management in Florida
said, “We are pleased Carlos has received this important CEPA
designation. With his experience and guidance, he is in a position to
help business owners evaluate different options for their company. His
goal is to help business owners maximize the value of their business,
while creating a succession structure for the business and individual
after a transition of ownership.”
Lowell began his career in finance in 1994 after graduating with a B.S.
from the University of Miami. He worked in the insurance industry in
both Europe and the U.S. before earning his MBA from the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management. After graduation,
Lowell worked in the Private Wealth Management Group at Goldman Sachs
before moving to Morgan Stanley where he held multiple roles, including
Miami Complex Manager and Director of International Accounts at its New
York headquarters. By leveraging his diverse experience and obtaining
the Certified Financial Planner™ and Certified Exit Planning
designation, Lowell brings a deep knowledge of risk management,
financial planning and international business to the clients of The
Lowell Group.
In addition, Lowell is committed to the South Florida community he calls
home. He is involved as an alumnus of the University of Miami where he
studied mechanical engineering and economics. He has served as vice
president on the Alumni Association Board and currently serves on the
President's Council. He is also actively involved with Baptist Health
South Florida. Lowell currently chairs its Foundation's Miami Cancer
Institute Council, serves on the operating Board of Directors for
Baptist Hospital as well as on the system-wide Risk and Finance
Committee. He was just recently named treasurer of the operating Board
of Directors for Baptist Hospital.
