Michael B  Enzi : Enzi statement on Campbell County coal mine layoffs

07/02/2019 | 06:03pm EDT

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after two coal mines near Gillette closed when the operating company Blackjewel LLC filed for bankruptcy.

'Diana and I were devastated to learn about the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines layoffs. We send our heartfelt sympathies to everyone impacted by this horrible news. This kind of unexpected, mass layoff does not benefit anyone. It immediately affects our families, friends and neighbors in very real ways. It ripples through our communities, our state and our economy. This is not the first time we have faced such heartbreaking news, but I am always amazed by the strength of our community to help those in need. I work every day trying to help the folks in our state, and I will work with Governor Gordon and the rest of the Wyoming delegation to fight for the best possible outcome for our Wyoming workers and our community.'

Enzi will be traveling to Gillette today to further assess the situation.

Disclaimer

Michael B. Enzi published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:02:08 UTC
