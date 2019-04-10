Michael B  Enzi : Enzi supports Trump's energy infrastructure reforms to support coal, oil and gas development

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded President Trump for issuing two executive orders today to reduce the regulatory burden on energy infrastructure and pipeline construction.

This includes directing the EPA to clarify certain state authority under the Clean Water Act. According to the Trump Administration, the water quality certification under the Clean Water had been abused in order to block and delay infrastructure projects like the Millennium Bulk Terminal in Washington, which would be used to export coal mined in Wyoming overseas.

'It is a welcome change to see the federal government taking steps to help encourage American energy development instead of looking for more ways to throw up red tape to block it,' Enzi said. 'I appreciate that President Trump is looking to tear down or clarify unnecessary regulations that discourage healthy energy development that helps create jobs and strengthens our energy exports. Projects like the Millennium Bulk Terminal in Washington would provide a boost not only for Wyoming's coal mines, but for America's economy as a whole.'