Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Michael B  Enzi : Enzi supports Trump's energy infrastructure reforms to support coal, oil and gas development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., applauded President Trump for issuing two executive orders today to reduce the regulatory burden on energy infrastructure and pipeline construction.

This includes directing the EPA to clarify certain state authority under the Clean Water Act. According to the Trump Administration, the water quality certification under the Clean Water had been abused in order to block and delay infrastructure projects like the Millennium Bulk Terminal in Washington, which would be used to export coal mined in Wyoming overseas.

'It is a welcome change to see the federal government taking steps to help encourage American energy development instead of looking for more ways to throw up red tape to block it,' Enzi said. 'I appreciate that President Trump is looking to tear down or clarify unnecessary regulations that discourage healthy energy development that helps create jobs and strengthens our energy exports. Projects like the Millennium Bulk Terminal in Washington would provide a boost not only for Wyoming's coal mines, but for America's economy as a whole.'

Disclaimer

Michael B. Enzi published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 00:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:10pOil prices dip on surging U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
09:08pFed minutes weigh on dollar, pound numb to Brexit extension
RE
09:03pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets with Myanmar's commander-in-chief of defense services
PU
09:03pAmazon, Microsoft chosen to compete for Pentagon cloud computing contract
RE
08:51pU.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
RE
08:48pMICHAEL B  ENZI : Enzi supports Trump's energy infrastructure reforms to support coal, oil and gas development
PU
08:47pAsian shares pause near 8-month high, dollar weakens
RE
08:38pMARTIN T CAUSER : Ag Committee Weighs Impact of Weather-Related Travel Bans on Struggling Dairy Industry, Causer Says
PU
08:08pSTEEL VS. WOOD : Which is the More Sustainable Building Material?
PU
08:03pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Readout of Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan's Meeting with Austrian Minister of Defense Mario Kunasek
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
2KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC : KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS : Receives Unanimous Support from Independent Analysts for Direc..
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : U.S. grain trader ADM says to seek early retirements..
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E IN TALKS WITH BLUEMOUNTAIN TO POSSIBLY EXPAND BOARD: sources
5Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About